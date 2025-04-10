Basketball: Ten Falkirk Fury youngsters are gunning for spots in Scotland squads

Falkirk Fury ace Rachel Dagger (Photo: Gary Smith)

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury have ten of their top players battling for Scotland national team spots this week as final selections are made in a series of trial sessions at the Playsport Arena in East Kilbride.

The ten players were selected for initial Scotland call-ups way back in October, and they have continued to maintain their spot in the squads throughout a series of training sessions over the past six months.

In the U15 Girls squad, Fury have Becky McLeod and Tia Quinn with Jan Adamski, Jay Bunyan, Will Claydon and Ollie McGuire in the U15 Boys group.

In the U17 Girls age group, Fury have Rachel Dagger and Beth Sneddon with Oliver Coffey and Taylan Ertekin in the Boys.

The three day training program for each squad will see a cut made, with four Scottish teams playing in an international competition just before the summer.

Fury also have teb players bidding for spots in the U14 Scotland Boys and Girls’ teams and final selections for those squads will take place in early May.

Falkirk Fury head coach and founder John Bunyan praised all the players who have been part of the Scotland international process so far.

“It fantastic to have so many of our players get so far in the process,” he told the Falkirk Herald.

“The focus they have given international basketball as well as their own club-level basketball is a testament to their commitment to the sport and to Fury.

"We wish them all the best of luck over the next few days.”