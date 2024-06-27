Basketball: Summer camp schedule is confirmed by Falkirk Fury

(Photo: Submitted)

Falkirk Fury BC have confirmed a wide range of summer camps to capitalise on the club’s astounding success last term –sealing nine SBC titles across the age groups.

First up, Fury’s regular JrNBA programme is already up and running with 52 players attending the first of four sessions with the best of Fury's U12 players selected plus Sports Development/Falkirk Primary School League players and Falkirk Sports Development Camp players. The sessions provide an hour of skills coaching and an hour of competition.

The sessions conclude with a finals day in August when the JrNBA kit is handed out and players represent NBA teams as they look to come out on top.

Falkirk Council Sports Development partner with Fury and they will run two summer camps at Grangemouth SC - home of the club.

The camps run from July 1 to July 3 and from July 30 to August 1. Camps are for six-eight-year-olds and nine-13-year-olds.

Fury’s coaching team will include guests like Maria Mongomo, a Spanish professional player who has played throughout Europe and in season 2024-25 will play in Switzerland. She played for Spain at U16 level.

Also guesting will be former Fury junior ace Danni McNamara, who recently played in Sheffield and will move to play NCAA basketball in USA through a college programme after the summer. You can sign up by calling 01324 506850.

The Malcolm Bunyan summer camp meanwhile will take place at Larbert High School, running from July 29 to July 31. This camp is for boys and girls aged 10-17 with moderate to good basketball knowledge and experience.

The camp will focus on skill development, in game decision making and team principles. Included in the camp price is a Malcolm/Bunyan reversible camp jersey. Scotland internationals Fraser Malcolm and Jonny Bunyan will host the camp. Places are limited to book and you can find out more online.