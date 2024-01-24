Basketball: Students schooled by Falkirk Fury as Jonny Bunyan plays in league victory

Ali Fraser led the point scoring for Falkirk Fury as he hit 25 points against the students in Grangemouth

Duo Ali Fraser and Murray Hendry led the scoring with 25 points and 22 points respectively. Hometown hero Jonny Bunyan also made his official return to Fury and he played 27 minutes with eight points including two threes.

Bunyan joined his former Rocks/Gladiators team-mates Fraser, Hendry and Bantu Burroughs in the starting five alongside Lithuanian guard Eddie Leginas, who also hit double digit scoring with 11 points. For Burroughs, this was a return to action for him after weeks out with injury, playing 15 minutes with seven points.

A 23-12 opening quarter lead saw the Sony Centre sponsored side comfortably ahead and with a 26-18 second period. With coach John Bunyan rotating his 12 player squad throughout, the third and fourth quarters saw no let up in Fury's control of the game with 21-18 and 26-18 scorelines for a 30-point victory.

Murray Hendry in action for Falkirk Fury during the senior men’s 96-66 victory (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Fury went 15 from 27 from the free throw line during the match, with that a statistic that will need to significantly improve as the Falkirk team face a series of big games in the coming weeks.

“We already have an experienced backcourt and adding Jonny Bunyan into that line-up gives us a real edge in the league,” coach John said post-match. “With Ali and Murray dominating inside, it adds to the opposition’s problems when you add a further three shooting threat like Jonny into your team.

"Against GU, the team played well for most of the game, we made some turnovers that were simply unforced errors and players of our calibre should simply not be making these mistakes.

"It always takes time for teams to be on the same page when new players come in, albeit Jonny has played with the majority of our team previously. We are looking forward to a series of tough games and having as strong a squad as we have is a huge bonus going forward.”

Returning Jonny Bunyan makes his move on the ball for Falkirk Fury