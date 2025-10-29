Basketball: Signs Express Fury exit BCB Trophy after close final four battle

Signs Express Fury came up just short in their BCB Trophy semi-final last Saturday, ultimately losing 93-77 to Yorkshire Dragons in front of a sell-out 300-strong crowd at the Grangemouth Sports Complex – but the Falkirk club left the court with immense pride and plenty of plaudits for their performance both on and off the floor.

It was a thrilling contest that had everything: energy, quality, drama, and a performance that underlined just how far the Falkirk side has come in this prestigious national competition.

There was tension even before tip-off, with the English side’s transport problems almost preventing them from arriving on time. With the game delayed by 45 minutes, anticipation built steadily inside the packed venue, where local fans created a tremendous atmosphere that would not have looked out of place in a professional arena.

When the action finally got underway, Fury started brightly. Ali Fraser opened the scoring for the Signs Express–sponsored team with a well-executed inside basket, setting the tone for a pulsating first quarter.

Fury’s ball movement and outside shooting soon took control — three consecutive three-pointers from former pro Rocks/Gladiators guard Bantu Burroughs, Prince Onwas (inset picture), and captain Jonny Bunyan sent the crowd into raptures and stunned the Dragons.

The English side responded well, but at the end of the opening period, Fury led 28–26, with additional scoring contributions from Murray Hendry and Eddie Leginas, and Fraser tallying eight personal points.

The second quarter proved just as exciting, with both teams trading baskets and defensive stops. Bunyan added two more threes, while Onwas used his physicality and pace to attack the basket and add six more points.

For much of the quarter, there was little between the sides, and the game looked set to be tied at 45–45 before a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Corey Johnson, the Dragons’ outstanding shooter, gave the visitors a slender half-time lead of 48–45.

It was a world away from the sides’ first meeting earlier in the competition, when Fury lost by 42 points in Halifax. The Falkirk side had since beaten Blaze, Newcastle Knights, and Nottingham Hoods to reach the semi-finals — and their play here reflected that confidence and progression.

In the third quarter, however, the Dragons raised their intensity, tightening their defence and closing down open looks. Fury were restricted to just five open-court baskets as the visitors began to find their rhythm from beyond the arc, draining five three-pointers in the period.

That 30–18 quarter swung the momentum firmly in the Dragons’ favour, giving them a 15-point advantage heading into the final stanza.

Even then, Fury refused to fold. Roared on by a vocal home support, they dug deep and fought their way back into the game, several times cutting the gap to single digits.

One crucial moment came with around three minutes remaining when Murray Hendry drove strongly to the hoop and threw down a powerful dunk, only for it to be controversially called as a travelling violation. The call halted Fury’s momentum at a key point and denied them a potential spark for a final comeback push.

Ultimately, it wasn’t to be. The Dragons’ experience and long-range accuracy — especially from Corey Johnson, who scored 30 points and went 8-for-18 from three-point range — proved decisive. Fury, meanwhile, could take huge pride from their performance and the progress shown since the start of the campaign.

Statistically, Ali Fraser led the Falkirk side with 19 points, while Prince Onwas added 17, Murray Hendry 15, Jonny Bunyan 14, and Bantu Burroughs 9. Fury doubled the Dragons’ total in free throws converted, but the visitors’ superior perimeter shooting made the difference in the end.

Fury leave the competition having proven they can compete at the highest level of British basketball, a huge statement for a community-driven Falkirk club.

Fury BC extended sincere thanks to the Grangemouth Sports Complex staff, the travelling Dragons team, and the hundreds of loyal supporters who packed the venue and made the semi-final such a special occasion.