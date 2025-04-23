Basketball: Seven Falkirk Fury stars earn Scotland call-ups

Bethany Snedden in action for Falkirk Fury (Photo: Gary Smith)

Seven Sony Centre Falkirk Fury stars have been selected for Scotland duty ahead of the Home Internationals which includes male and female U15 and U17 groups.

The U15 boys’ squad sees three Fury players in the side - forward Jan Adamski, guard Jay Bunyan and forward Will Claydon.

Both Jay and Will were Scottish Schools champions when their Graeme HS side won the Scottish Schools U15 Cup and the pair are also in the Caledonia Gladiators performance program. The U15 internationals will see the Fury trio face England and Wales in Manchester in May.

The U15 girls’ side includes Fury ace Tia Quinn. Larbert HS pupil Tia plays for Fury's U16 Division 1 team and has been a prominent member side. Tia's Scotland team will also compete in the Home Internationals in Manchester in May.

The U17 boys’ team sees Fury pair Taylan Ertekin and Oliver Coffey make the side for their Home International series which will be held in Cardiff at the end of June.

The talented duo were a key part of Fury's U18 team who swept the boards of Scottish basketball winning the Scottish Cup, Division 1 Championship and the Play-Off title.

The U17 girls team sees Fury's U18 point guard Bethany Snedden make the squad which like the boys outfit will compete in Cardiff at the end of June. She has been a key member of Fury's national league teams over the past seasons winning a double with the U16 side previously.

"The club has a proud record of producing international players,” Fury head coach John Bunyan said. “I know the seven will not only have a great experience but do their country proud.

"There is of course a huge amount of work that goes in from the players themselves to the respective coaching staffs and the support from parents and family that make such selections possible.

"Key for a lot of our players is the extra hours outwith normal practice they put in and also for the club ensuring we can help the players taking part in partnership programs such as the Gladiators.

“It is of course also vital that grassroots clubs like Fury BC have the support facility and sponsor wise or such opportunities for young players will never arise.

“I want to also give a big shout out to a number of other players we had that were selected for the National squads in these age groups and just missed out in the final selection process.

" International basketball is a key part of a player's pathway and I know all in the club will be supporting our seven and the teams the national sides they will be representing later in the year."