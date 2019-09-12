Basketball season starts with St Mirren for Falkirk Fury’s men and women

Sony Centre Fury start their new season this weekend with key home matches for all their Scottish Division 1 teams.

The Men match up on Friday night at Grangemouth Sports Complex – against Saints with an 8pm tip and a full house to see two sides who will be leading the challenge for honours in season 19-20.

With former Fury star Austrian Adam Hammerschmidt now with the Paisley side, that will bring an added edge to the tie. He claimed four National titles with Fury and several MVP performances.

But in Fury’s pre-season warm-up games, their new look side has shown that the players brought in to replace the departed Austrian and Bulgarian MVP of last season –Boris Matrakov – are likely to be just as effective for the Falkirk side.

American Makaleb McInnes has had two 20-plus warm-up games and shown he has the potential to be the new star of the Scottish League – add to that, Fury’s acquisition of two talented Chinese players and a young Australian, plus regular Fury stars – Lithuanian Eddy Leginus and captain Keith Bunyan returning means there is much hope on the court.

Spectator admission is 7.30pm on Friday and after the exciting 86-84 win over the USA Select, there will be highexpectancy from the Fury faithful.

On the Saturday and Sunday – Fury play opening matches in the Senior Woman, Junior woman, Junior and Cadet Men – all against St.Mirren – with the women on Saturday from 1.30pm and the JM and CM on Sunday.