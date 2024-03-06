Basketball: Season finale set to decide cadet women's title as Falkirk Fury keep on winning

Falkirk Fury ace Rachel Dagger (Photo: Gary Smith)

Going into the game, Highland Bears sat in third spot in the table, with Fury joint top with Boroughmuir Blaze.

Despite being behind at the end of the first and by two points at the half, Fury moved up a gear in the third and fourth quarters, which they took 18-11 and 24-11 for an 18-point win.

Fury took the lead for good in the third quarter when Rachel Dagger put the Falkirk side ahead 36-34.

Point guard Beth Sneddon immediately added back-to-back two-point plays to see Fury move into a five-point lead going into the final quarter.

The start of the fourth saw baskets from Jess Cram and two from Rachel Dagger to give Fury an 11-point lead.

With the game at 59-44, Leila Gillespie, brought off the bench, made three consecutive baskets for seven points to take Fury to a 15-point lead with three minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isla Jack and Dagger completed Fury’s scoring in the final minute for a 70-52 scoreline for Kim Hunter’s side and a win that takes them top of the table on their own with a 17-1 record for the season.

Dagger had another big-scoring game with 23 points personal. Sneddon was on 18, with Poppy Duncan, big at both ends of the floor, on with 12. Daisy Lawson, with 36 minutes, was key throughout and Emily Irvine made a solid contribution off the bench.