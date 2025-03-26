Basketball: Scottish Schools Cup success for Falkirk area teams with two trophy wins

Falkirk High with their trophy

Graeme High School S3 boys and Falkirk High School open boys teams won their respective Scottish Schools Cup finals at Easterhouse Sports Centre to bring home two of the three Scottish Schools Boys Basketball national trophies, with Larbert High School S1 boys just missing out on completing a Falkirk schools clean sweep.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Braes High School open girls were the fourth Falkirk team to make the Scottish Schools finals but were defeated.

Graeme HS Falkirk S3 boys swept to a 72 -53 win over Stewarton Academy in their final, the team's second Scottish Schools title after winning the S1 Boys Cup two seasons ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Cole top scored in the S3 final on 20 points, with Jaime Gonzales on 18 personal, Will Claydon on 15, Jay Bunyan 12 and Lewis Dickson on seven. Harry Mason played a key defensive role, with Aiden Hurcheon, Mathew Thomson, Toby Badmus and Dylan Hutcheon also starring.

Graeme High's S3 boys with their trophy and Falkirk Fury coaching help (Photo: Submitted)

Fury's head coach John Bunyan coached the side with Poppy Duncan and Millie Irons assisting throughout the season.

Falkirk High School recorded a tense and exciting 58-57 win against Loudoun Academy in the open boys age group.

Adama Hainey top scored for coach Phil Wilson's side with Oliver Coffey on 16, Andrew Henderson 13 and Dylan Low on 10. Gavin Black, Sam Small and Enoch Olubalade also played big minutes with Cairn Marshall, Tammi Williams, Jayden Whalen, Aedan Shearer and Cameron Kerr completing the line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FHS went into the final quarter with a 12-point lead but their Ayrshire opponents roared back, taking the game to within a single point.

Braes HS open girls and Larbert HS S1 boys lost their Scottish Schools Cup final games in Easterhouse, 82-55 to James Gillespie HS Edinburgh and 42-38 to Millburn Academy respectively.

Rachel Dagger top scored for Braes on 24 points, with Daisy Lawson on 19. Sisters Beth and Charlotte Sneddon had eight and four points respectively.

Larbert HS’s game saw Fury pair Quinn Fitzgerald and Jamie Brunyee the big scorers with 19 and eight points respectively. But coach Rebecca Lonsdale's side just came up short.