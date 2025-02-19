Basketball: SBC Scottish Cup glory for Falkirk Fury's junior men

Falkirk Fury’s under-18 junior men sealed the SBC Scottish Cup at their age level thanks to a 68-50 win over St Mirren last weekend (Photo: Submitted)

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury’s junior men secured back-to-back SBC Scottish Cup trophies after a 68-50 win over St Mirren at Dundee’s Regional Performance Centre on Sunday.

The MVP, Fury ace Mario Pizarro, scored 16 points and had seven rebounds.

Scottish Cup winners in 2024, coach Keith Bunyan's side overcame a poor start to eventually cruise to a comfortable win. Captain Dylan Low and several of the team had played in last year’s final.

Sitting 14-3 down in the first period, Fury fought back with a 9-0 run to be only two points behind at the end of a low-scoring opening quarter.

That run, only coming in the last two minutes after baskets by Low and point guard Adama Hainey, got the Fury fans off their feet with Pizarro also draining a three-point shot with one second remaining in the first period.

The second stanza then saw the great teamwork of the Falkirk side click into gear at both ends of the floor with a 22-10 scoreline and a ten-point half time lead. Fury finished the second like they did the first with a three, this time from Andrew Henderson.

Fury extended their lead in the third period with 14-9 period and a 15-point lead going into the final quarter. And with four minutes remaining, Low put Fury ahead by 15 with the score at 64-39 to end the tie as a contest.

Head coach Keith Bunyan and assistant Ewan Carlow had rotated strongly around eight players - Low, Hainey, Henderson, Pizarro, Liam Bouch, Oliver Coffey, Taylan Ertekin, Jack McNee.

He was able to get his four other players into the game in the final minutes, including his son Jay Bunyan, Arron Robertson, Jack Robertson and Joel Ramsey.

For Fury, the influential MVP Pizarro top scored with 16 points while captain Low had 12 points with nine rebounds. Hainey and Bouch shared 22 points. Henderson had 7 points personal with Coffey on 5 points. Ertekin, Robertson and Bunyan also got on the scoresheet.

"As the scoring suggests we started poorly, too many turnovers and could not execute on offence,” head coach Keith said. “But the players stuck together like they have done all season, played as a team and we eventually saw the benefits.

"We got stops on offence and Mario sparked our scoring. They shot two from 19 from the three-point line, while we made seven threes, so that was key for us.

"Having so many players back from last season's team was a plus, but this is a young team as eight of the 12 players play for this group next season, and that's very encouraging.

"Credit to the players for buying into our shared offence and all of them worked extra hard to contest shots and play for the most part solid defence.

"I also want to thank the parents and the fans who, as is the normal for all Fury teams, were fantastic at the final and throughout the season."

Meanwhile, Fury U14 trio Jodie Lambert, Ruby Cruickshanks and Jaime Gonzales were selected to take part in national male and female U14 3v3 competitions during the cup final weekend. The players were part of eight girls and eight boys selected from clubs all over Scotland to showcase the growing 3v3 game.