Basketball round-up: Three Falkirk Fury stars earn Scotland call-ups

A further three Falkirk Fury stars have been selected for Scotland duty next month.

The Sony Centre-sponsored basketball club’s under-14s Ruby Cruickshanks, Jodie Lambert and Aidan Tran were selected to play for their respective Scotland teams at the Home Internationals in June.

Fury will now have a fantastic ten players selected for the final Scotland teams across the age groups. The Falkirk club will have a player representing their country in all six Home Nations competitions.

Ruby and Jodie play for Fury's under-14 girls’ Scottish National League Division 1 side who were league and Play-Off runners-up this season while Aidan is a member of the club's Scottish National League Division 1 men’s team who finished third in their league set-up.

Falkirk Fury teen Jodie Lambert (Photo: Gary Smith)

Denny High pupil Ruby was third top scorer in her league averaging 20.5 points per game playing a key guard role for the team. Aggressive defender and talented forward Jodie, a pupil at Falkirk High averaged 10.9 points per game. Aidan, a pupil at Dollar Academy, is an excellent ball handler and developing long-range shooter – he averaged 15.7 points for the season.

“It is always great to see our players rewarded for all their hard work by being selected to play for their country and Ruby, Jodie and Aidan fully deserve their places after very strong seasons playing for our club teams at U14 level,” Fury head coach John Bunyan said.

"It's been another excellent season in terms of players from the club being chosen to play for Scotland.

“It is a testimony to the club's pathway that all ten players who will play for their country in the Home Nations tournaments over the next couple of months started their basketball in our partnership sports development programme with Falkirk Council.

"For over 30 years this has been key to not only our club success but has simply given boys and girls an opportunity to get into sport, in our case basketball, and get on a pathway that includes our JrNBA programme, and our fantastic partnership with Active Schools Falkirk that sees 30 primary schools compete in a schools league throughout the year.

"That pathway of course includes our National League team programme, our Development programme and the work done at our local high schools.

"Incredibly, of the ten players selected for Scotland teams this season, the players are spread across six out of our eight high schools in the district with one player outwith, showing the spread of our sport not just in our primary schools but our secondary schools."

Elsewhere, Sony Centre Falkirk Fury’s senior women 2 made it a Lothian League double when they won the Lothian Cup to add to their Lothian League Division 1 title.

The depleted team defeated Edinburgh Lions in the capital with a superb 54-39 scoreline.

The Fury side on the day had several injuries with the team line-up that took the trophy being: Gillian Baird, Rebecca Lonsdale, captain Jen McPherson, Kim Hunter, Cora McCormack, Khiera Ross. Coach: Steve Hoffman.

Finally, one of the top clubs in the UK will play Falkirk Fury this Sunday when English basketball giants Newcastle Eagles travel to Grangemouth Sports Complex with their talented U14 & U18 Girls teams.

The Eagles who have dominated Men's pro basketball for years in the British Basketball League have a huge club program and Fury were selected by the English side to play two key friendlies for their U14 & U18 girls side who play in the EBL.

The games are on Sunday, May 18 at GSC and spectators are welcome to watch a club Scotland v England clash that will see many talented and top level players on show.

The U14 girls’ game tips off at 1pm with the U18 girls’ game tipping at 3pm.