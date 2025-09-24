Basketball round-up: Signs Express Falkirk Fury teams get better of Blaze

It was a busy weekend of basketball for Signs Express Fury, who faced Boroughmuir Blaze in a series of seven fixtures across multiple age groups and SBC divisions.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk club came out on top overall, edging the capital side by four wins to three.

Fury’s Senior Women picked up their first victory of the season in the Scottish Division 1 League, defeating Blaze 49–32 at Grangemouth Sports Complex. Defence was key, with Fury holding their opponents to single digits in all four quarters. Polish forward Natalia Kucharczyk led the way with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Emily Dagger added 11. Captain Shannon Flippard played a tireless 36 minutes, and Abby Rutter made her presence felt defensively with five blocks, five steals, and nine rebounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Junior Men – last year’s treble champions – also got off the mark for the new season with a 75–69 win on the road. First-year Junior Taylan Ertekin impressed with 20 points, while Adama Hainey chipped in with 16. It was a balanced team effort under coaches Keith Bunyan and Ewan Carlow, with strong contributions from Jack and Aaron Robertson, Mario Pizarro, Andrew Henderson, and Ibraheem Ahmed.

Fury's under-18 girls (Photo: Gary Smith)

At U14 level, both Fury boys’ and girls’ teams remain unbeaten after wins over Blaze. The boys came out on top in a nail-biter, overturning a halftime deficit to secure a dramatic 68–67 win at the Crags. Quinn Fitzgerald led with 19 points, while 11-year-old Josh Bunyan impressed against older competition, scoring 17 in 37 minutes. Lachlan Lindsay also added 11 in a gritty team display.

Meanwhile, the U14 girls dominated at home, easing to a 74–28 victory. Rookie coach Poppy Duncan’s side started fast, leading 19–2 after the first quarter, and never looked back. First-year player Isabella Mitchell was outstanding with 29 points in 29 minutes, supported by Charlotte Sneddon (20), Jorja Simpson (11), and Freya McQueen (10).

Fury’s U16 sides were less fortunate, both going down to Blaze. The Cadet Men battled hard but fell 66–56 despite 21 points from first-year player Jaime Gonzales and 13 from Will Claydon. The Cadette Women also lost a close contest, edged 85–74 after Blaze pulled away in the final quarter. Becky MacLeod was the standout performer with 23 points, while Tia Quinn added 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U18 Junior Women were also defeated, losing 76–56 in a clash between two unbeaten sides. A decisive third quarter proved costly, but Rachel Dagger shone with a game-high 24 points and first-year Junior Leila Gillespie added 16.

With four wins from seven games across the weekend, Fury showed the depth and strength of their programme. The action now shifts to Grangemouth Sports Complex this Saturday for a packed day of basketball. The Cadet Men face Stirling Knights in the Scottish Cup at 10am, followed by the Junior Men against Dunfermline Reign at 12 noon. The highlight of the day comes at 3.45pm, when Fury’s Senior Men host Newcastle Knights in their third British Championship Trophy game – a clash that could prove pivotal in their bid.