Basketball round-up: Falkirk Fury men on top form across age groups

Sony Centre Fury’s 10-game weekend saw six men’s matches among that number.

Jack Shand was on top form for Falkirk Fury (Photo: Gary Smith)

Despite the senior men’s first team going down to Blaze in their top-of-the-table clash, the Falkirk side retain pole position by virtue of their 6-1 record.

In the U18 junior men’s division one, Fury sit second after a tough seven-point win against West Lothian Wolves.

A 66-59 scoreline saw Fury take a close game. Three points up after the opening quarter, Fury fell behind at the half with a 16-11 second period to the visitors. Fury edged ahead by four going into the final stanza after a 17-11 third period and held out for the win with a 20-17 final quarter.

Captain Jack Shand dominated the scoring for Keith Bunyan’s side with a 26-point performance. Daniel Velykyy added 10, with Dylan Low and Adama Hainey sharing 16 points.

This week the side are on the road against St Mirren.

Coach Ewan Carlow’s U16 cadet men claimed an 89-68 win over West Lothian Wolves, moving them up to joint second in the table and now sharing the best record in the league at 6-2 with this week’s opponents, St Mirren.

Ahead by a point at the first, Fury led 17-16, but it was a big second quarter for the Falkirk side of 28-13 that decided the game. Fury had four players in double digits, with Oliver Coffey leading all scorers with 28 points personal, with Andrew Henderson on 22, Gavin Black on 18 and Adama Hainey on 12.