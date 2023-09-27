Basketball round-up: Falkirk Fury cadette women joint top of the table

Bethany Sneddon point guard led the team with 18 points personal (Photo: Falkirk Fury)

​The 57-46 win for the Sony Centre-sponsored side saw point guard Bethany Snedden lead the team with 18 points personal.

Fury were in foul trouble and had injury issues early on as they went down 11-6 in the opening quarter.

Gladiators took the second for a six-point half-time lead. But solid third and fourth periods, which Fury won 21-9 and 18-13 respectively, were enough to take the win in Glasgow.

Rachel Dagger had 13 points personal with Poppy Duncan and Daisy Lawson sharing 16 points.

Fury’s cadette women side face City of Edinburgh at Grangemouth Sports Complex this Saturday in what should be an exciting match as two of the three unbeaten teams in the league battle it out.

The match tips at 2pm and spectators are welcome or you can follow the game on the Swish app.

In Fury's other games at the weekend, the cadets and junior men recorded key wins against West Lothian Wolves on the road, with the U16 side taking the match by a single point in the 55-54 win.

Wolves led by eight as the teams entered the final quarter, but a 16-7 period saw Fury take the lead for the first time in the final minutes. Adama Hailey hit the big basket to take Fury three points clear and ultimately win by a point.

Hainey ended the game on 13 points personal, with Andrew Henderson top scoring for Fury with 18. Gavin Black had 10pts with Jack Robertson, a member of last season's Fury development side, hitting nine.

The Fury Junior Men's U18 Scottish Division 1 game saw Fury open with what turned out to be a decisive opening scoreline of 31-19. That lead was not given up with the Falkirk side taking the win 84-74.

Keith Bunyan's side saw captain Jack Shand top score on 17 points with fellow Falkirk HS players - Alex Low on 16, Daniel Velykyy on 13 and Finlay Morrison on 12. Liam Bouch and Dylan Low chipped in with nine and eight points respectively.

Fury CM and JM face St Mirren at home this Saturday, games tipping at 10am and midday respectively.

Meanwhile, Falkirk Fury junior women went down 64-39 to Caledonia Gladiators over the weekend.

Fury started well, holding their own against a strong Caledonia side and ended the opening quarter just six points behind at 16-10.

However a poor second period saw the home side go 24 points clear at the half with an 18-2 quarter.

Fury took the final period 15-8 with GB squad player Rose Tyrell, leading the Falkirk side with 17 points personal. Edie McBain chipped in with eight points with Fury once again fielding six cadettes in their junior side.

Meanwhile, Fury’s under-14 girls were defeated in Inverness against a physical Highland Bears side - who notched up 26 personal fouls, and they took the opening period 36-4.

While Bears pressed full court the whole game, that did not stop Fury pressing also and producing solid further second, third and fourth periods of 23-12, 21-12 & 20-15.

Fury, who had defeated Caledonia Gladiators in their opening game struggled to contain Bears in transition and executed poorly at the basket, despite creating numerous scoring opportunities.

First year players impressed with Ruby Cruickshank on 17 points personal. Jodie Lambert grabbed nine points while Katie Corbett led Fury’s scoring.

The team play Dundee Madsons this weekend as do the under-14 boys, who did not play last weekend.