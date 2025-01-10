Basketball preview: Falkirk Fury aces ready for more SBC glory in 2025

Falkirk Fury senior men’s star Ali Fraser in action during his side’s recent SLB Cup clash with UK giants Leicester Riders – he has been key to his team’s SBC title tilt (Photo: Michael Gillen)

With Scotland’s top basketball leagues returning after a festive break, Falkirk Fury’s sides are looking good for another year of success across the board after a stunning 2024.

The Sony Centre sponsored club go into 2025 and the second half of their season with two of their eight SBC Division 1 Championship teams sitting top of their respective leagues.

The senior men side, who are the title holders, go into 2025 with a 9-2 record and resume their campaign on Saturday at Dunfermline, who sit in second spot in the table with a 7-3 record to date.

Fury star Ali Fraser leads the men’s league in scoring with a 27.6 points per game average.

In the U18 junior men's league, Fury are top with a 9-3 record. The league is very tight however with Stirling Knights and West Lothian Wolves also on nine wins. Captain Dylan Low leads his side with a 14.5 points per game average to date.

Fury then have their U18 junior women side sitting in second spot in their Championship race with a 9-2 record and Rachel Dagger their leading scorer on a game average of 18.4 points.

Also in second spot in their league table are Fury's U14 girls’ side with a 6-2 record and ace Ruby Cruickshanks is sitting second top in scoring in the league with a 22.3 points per game average.

The Falkirk club's U14 boys are also having a solid season, now in third spot in their league with a 5-3 record and Jaime Gonzales is leading his side with a 19.3 points per game average.

Fury senior women sit in fourth place with a 4-3 record, with duo Lucy Rafferty and Rachel Penman averaging 11 points per game.

Fury's two U16 sides have both competed strongly against youth teams in the season so far with the women's side on a 4-8 record, and that has included several one basket losses. Leila Gillespie leads the side averaging 14 points per game.

In the U16 men’s league, it's been a tough season for Fury with a 3-9 record and only two second-year players in the side.

In that team, new GB star Taylan Ertekin is leading the league in scoring with a 28.5 points per game average.