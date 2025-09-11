Basketball: Murray Hendry is the hero for Signs Express Fury in opening win

Signs Express Fury began the defence of their SBC Division 1 title in style with a 27-point win over Grampian Ignite at a packed Grangemouth Sports Complex last Friday night.

Star of the show for the Falkirk side was Scotland ace and ex-BBL Slam Dunk champion Murray Hendry – who thrilled put on a powerhouse performance. The 6ft 10in forward racked up a game-high 44 points, mixing rim-rocking dunks with outside shooting – including three three-pointers – and a series of strong inside finishes.

Hendry was well supported by his experienced team-mates, with Jonny Bunyan adding 20 points (including four threes) and Bantu Burroughs chipping in with ten points. In total, Fury landed an impressive 14 three-pointers across the night.

The visitors matched Fury blow-for-blow in the opening quarter, which ended 29-27 to the home side, before the hosts edged into an eight-point half-time lead at 54-46. A tighter third period kept the contest alive, but Fury’s depth and defensive intensity told in the final stanza. A 29-15 quarter sealed the win and underlined why Fury are favourites for silverware.

Signs Express Fury star Murray Hendry scored a stunning 44 points during last Friday’s opener (Photo: Gary Smith)

Ziggy Dauksas also hit double figures, scoring seven of Fury’s first 15 points, while Eddy Leginas, Adnan Jalil and American guard Javon Daniels all made valuable contributions. Key player Ali Fraser wasn’t involved for this one.

Delighted head coach John Bunyan hailed his team’s “entertaining” play.

“Taking the win was a priority for us and we achieved that,” he said. “Offensively, Keith (Bunyan) has been putting in a lot of work with the team and that was clear to see. Defensively we traded baskets for much of the first three periods, but in the final quarter we tightened up and that created the margin. It was entertaining basketball and the support from a fantastic crowd – especially so many young fans – really gave us a lift.”

Fury now travel to Paisley tomorrow to face St Mirren at the Lagoon Sports Centre (7.45pm tip-off).