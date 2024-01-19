Basketball legend Jonny Bunyan awarded Caledonia Gladiators' testimonial as he returns to Falkirk Fury

Local basketball legend Jonny Bunyan has returned to his hometown club, Falkirk Fury, for the remainder of the current SBC Division 1 campaign.

Caledonia Gladiators' Jonny Bunyan has made a stunning return to hometown team Falkirk Fury (Photo: The British Basketball League)

The point guard, 31, announced after Caledonia Gladiators’ BBL Trophy victory over Surrey Scorchers that he would be leaving Scotland’s only professional basketball outfit to return to Fury immediately.

Gladiators’ head coach Gareth Murray brought Bunyan – who is also employed as the club’s community development officer – back into the team for the home outing at the PlaySport Arena in East Kilbride, with the Falkirk native coming on and helping round off a 36-point final quarter during a crucial 99-74 win.

Club captain, he led the side to BBL Trophy glory last March, with that triumph marking the club’s first silverware in over 20 years. Gladiators last picked up a major victory back in the 2002/03 campaign when Keith Bunyan, Jonny’s older brother, helped lift the Playoff title.

A spokesperson for the Gladiators said: “The club would like to thank Jonny for his efforts and contributions to the club, and we wish him well for the remainder of the season with Falkirk Fury. He has been a part of the club through a rollercoaster of 13 years and will continue to contribute to the development of the Gladiators programme.”

It was confirmed after Thursday night’s match that former Commonwealth Games athlete Bunyan will now enjoy a testimonial later this year for his services to the Gladiators, with the veteran in his 13th season at the franchise.

That event, which will take place on Sunday, May 26 at PlaySport, will see Bunyan’s career celebrated alongside a host of familiar faces from the Gladiators and Glasgow Rocks squads throughout the years.

Ex-Falkirk Fury youngster and Scottish basketball hero Kieron Achara was just one of many well-wishes who took to social media after Bunyan’s final outing.

Jonny Bunyan, a Falkirk native, returns to Falkirk Fury having previously played for the club, coming through the ranks as a youngster: here he is pictured in a Fury jersey against St Mirren in 2009 (Photo: Gary Hutchison)

He said on X, formerly Twitter: “What a guy! It was great to see Jonny getting a standing ovation from the crowd. What a servant he is has been to the club and his country.”