Basketball: Kool Kats can't keep up with Falkirk Fury as cadette women rack up 32-point victory
Ace Rachel Dagger was again the side's top scorer with 21 points in the 74-42 win while Poppy Duncan grabbed 20 points. Fury got off to a solid start with 24-10 first quarter and were ahead by 20 at the half with a 16-10 second period. Kim Hunter's side maintained their good play with a 24-11 third stanza to go 33 clear going into the final quarter.
All 12 of the Falkirk side’s cohort were on court with Beth Sneddon (11), Kyla Torrance (8), Daisy Lawson (6) and Isla Jack (4) all scoring.
Scottish Cup winners Fury remain joint top of the SBC Division 1 Championship table.