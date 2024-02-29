Basketball: Kool Kats can't keep up with Falkirk Fury as cadette women rack up 32-point victory

Ace Rachel Dagger was again the side's top scorer with 21 points in the 74-42 win while Poppy Duncan grabbed 20 points. Fury got off to a solid start with 24-10 first quarter and were ahead by 20 at the half with a 16-10 second period. Kim Hunter's side maintained their good play with a 24-11 third stanza to go 33 clear going into the final quarter.