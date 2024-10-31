Basketball: In-form Falkirk Fury girls clock up 600 miles after away trips

Falkirk Fury’s under-18 junior superstar Rachel Dagger is sitting second top scorer in the league with 20.2 points per game (Photo: Gary Smith)

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury’s women’s programme has got off to one of its best ever SBC Division 1 Championship starts across the board.

The under-18 junior women top their league with a fantastic 6-0 record to date, averaging 86.8 points per game. They have three players in the top ten for scoring - international duo Rachel Dagger sitting second with 20.2 points per game and Beth Sneddon third with 16.7 points per game. Poppy Duncan is in tenth spot with 13.2 points game average.

Coaches Kim and David Hunter's latest win was on the road in Inverness were they had an 81-48 win over Highland Bears. The team put together four solid quarters with all nine players on the scoresheet. Dagger led the side with 24 points personal with Sneddon on 19 points. Kyla Torrance had nine points with three players sharing 21 for 7 each - Daisy Lawson, Isla Jack and Leila Gillespie. Poppy Duncan, Jess Cram and Katie Marrs completed Fury's line up in Inverness.

Fury’s senior women also travelled north as Fury's eight teams clocked an amazing 600 miles plus over the weekend. They moved to 3-1 for their season with a convincing 80-24 road win. The game saw Fury take a 20-0 lead in the opening quarter with the Sony Centre sponsored side moving to 43-4 at the half. A final period of 21-6 completed a strong performance for coach John Bunyan's side. Point guard Rachel Penman’s 18 points and sharpshooter Lucy Rafferty 17 points led Fury's scoring with Lauren Bennett again in double-digit scoring with 13 points. It was a great team performance with all players playing 20-plus minutes and all getting on the scoresheet - Eve Balloch on eight, Shannon Flippard on seven, Emily Dagger and Natalie Kucharczyk hitting six apiece and Abby Rutter on five.

Fury’s under-14 girls’ team went two from two for the season with another huge win. This time it was in the capital against City of Edinburgh with Fury taking a 51 point win and a 91-40 scoreline giving the SW-JW-U14 teams a fantastic 11-1 record for the season to date.

Katie Corbett racked up 30 points as she took her season average to 23 points per game and sit second in the league's scoring table. Jodie Lambert for the second week in a row recorded 17 points to sit seventh in scoring in the league.

Fury were without their top scorer of last week Ruby Cruickshanks (32 points) but the team performance of the eight players was superb. With US star Javon Daniels on coaching duty, the side took a first quarter lead of 23-12 and never looked back after a 35-2 second stanza. Charlotte Sneddon also had double figure scoring with 13 points personal while U12 ace Freya McQueen and Sophie Rankin shared 16 points. Alexandra Marrs continued to show her skills with nine points personal. Jorja Simpson hit four points and Kennedy Ferguson two points.

The fourth Fury side in action was the under-16 cadet women who also made the trip north to Inverness and for their third game this season and went down by a basket.

Rebecca Lonsdale and Dave Cooper’s team are now on a 2-4 record. Leila Gillespie once again led the side with 17 points personal to take her average for the season to 15.5 points and fourth spot in the scoring table.