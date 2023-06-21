News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Basketball: High schools take part in basketball competition, Falkirk Fury stars attend National JrNBA sessions

Local high schools competed in the recent Secondary Schools Cup, hosted by Falkirk Fury basketball club in partnership with Falkirk Sports Development and Active Schools.
By Sports Team
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

Twelve teams from four of Falkirk's schools competed for the annual U14 and U16 Boys and Girls Secondary Cups with Larbert high producing two winners with Graeme High and Falkirk High also earning silverware.

The morning session saw Graeme HS boys’ team take the U14 cup to add to their Scottish Schools Cup win earlier in the year. Larbert HS won the U14 girls’ trophy and made it a double when their boys’ U16 team won. In the U16 girls it was Falkirk HS who came out on top.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Sony Centre sponsored Fury had 22 of their top U12 players attend National JrNBA sessions over the past two months and on Sunday the program culminated with a number of the Fury players receiving medals after a day of competition with their allocated JrNBA teams.

Falkirk High School pupils (Picture: Submitted)Falkirk High School pupils (Picture: Submitted)
Falkirk High School pupils (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

The players did not play as a club team, but were allocated an ‘NBA’ team for the sessions that comprised a number of players from clubs throughout Scotland. Those taking part will now join a further 80 Fury players taking part in Fury's JrNBA.

Attendees: Aiden Tran, Cameron Seaton, Fraser Whyte, Josh Bunyan, Xander Switzer, Ellis McRobbie, Ethan Hogg, Noah Masterton, Murray Barton, Lucas Gall, Aaron McIntosh, Kevin Abah, Ruby Cruickshanks, Nina McInnes, Jodie Lambert, Katie Corbett, Sophie Rankin, Isabella Mitchell, Leila Simpson, Scarlett Smith, Ferya McQueen and Charlotte Sneddon.

Related topics:Schools