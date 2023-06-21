Basketball: High schools take part in basketball competition, Falkirk Fury stars attend National JrNBA sessions

Twelve teams from four of Falkirk's schools competed for the annual U14 and U16 Boys and Girls Secondary Cups with Larbert high producing two winners with Graeme High and Falkirk High also earning silverware.

The morning session saw Graeme HS boys’ team take the U14 cup to add to their Scottish Schools Cup win earlier in the year. Larbert HS won the U14 girls’ trophy and made it a double when their boys’ U16 team won. In the U16 girls it was Falkirk HS who came out on top.

Meanwhile, Sony Centre sponsored Fury had 22 of their top U12 players attend National JrNBA sessions over the past two months and on Sunday the program culminated with a number of the Fury players receiving medals after a day of competition with their allocated JrNBA teams.

Falkirk High School pupils (Picture: Submitted)

The players did not play as a club team, but were allocated an ‘NBA’ team for the sessions that comprised a number of players from clubs throughout Scotland. Those taking part will now join a further 80 Fury players taking part in Fury's JrNBA.