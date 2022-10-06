Basketball: Fury women return to action tomorrow night

The match has an 8pm tip at Grangemouth Sports Centre.

Fury's side will be unchanged with former WBBL player Jenna Beattie, former International point guards Shannon Flippard and Ailie Gardiner all returning once again as key players in the line-up.

The side will also have another former WBBL player in Rebecca Lonsdale returning to the side and with former Scotland junior Abby Rutter also joining on again.

The pair give Fury a formidable threat from three point range. Kim Hunter and Lauren Bennet add to the depth of the side, with a number of talented juniors making up Fury's SW side for the season.

Emily Dagger, Sophie Cram and Abby Reid will look to gain minutes not just for their Junior side but for the Senior team too.

Fury’s head coach John Bunyan commented: “One thing we have as a team is great chemistry and while that alone is not enough to win basketball games, it's going to help us in what could be a tough season for us.

"We are not a big side and that means we must continue to play an aggressive style of basketball and put up a lot of shots.

"I have a lot of confidence in the players and in particular the young players, who will get a lot of minutes as we will need to rotate a lot throughout the games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Fury's underage programs at under-16 and under-18 level continued their respective seasons with further wins.

Fury women’s under-18s had an emphatic win over Glasgow City with a 121-13 scoreline to move to wins out of two in their league.

While both men’s sides at under-16 and 18 level beat Edinburgh Kings to continue the theme of Fury’s junior teams performing well.