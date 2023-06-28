Basketball fixtures: Falkirk Fury one of only three clubs to compete on all fronts next term

Sony Centre Centre Fury will be only 1 of 3 Scottish Clubs who are competing in all 6 Scottish Division 1 Leagues in season 23-24. Fury are set to battle it out in the top leagues in Scotland at Senior Men - Senior Woman, U18 Junior Men , U18 Junior Woman, U16 Cadet Men and U16 Cadette Woman.

The top divisions have been tightened up in terms of the number of teams in order to give more competitive games with Fury as a club taking part in a massive 118 Division 1 League games.

The 6 top teams will also have Scottish Cup and Play-Off Competitions. Fury will also be playing at the top level of U14 Boys and Girls basketball with development programs at U10 Boys & U12 Boys & Girls.

03-03-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. GRANGEMOUTH. Grangemouth Sports Complex. Sony Centre Fury v City of Edinburgh Kings. Falkirk Fury v Edinburgh Kings. JAVON DANIELS 14.

The club will also have Senior Men & Woman second teams in Div 1 of the Lothian League as well as U16 & U18 Men's teams in Lothian Leagues making 16 teams in action.

Falkirk Fury head coach, John Bunyan, said: “Once again the club had a very consistent season in terms of the performance of all our Scottish National League teams ensuring they all continue to play Division 1 basketball. It's great to see Basketball-Scotland have re-visited the fixture scheduling and we are back to having all our teams being at home on the same week-end - this makes for better organisation and indeed the ability for all our teams, parents, fans to support each other. We have amazing basketball week-ends lined up in the new season and not only do our teams enjoy playing at such a great spectator venue as Grangemouth SC, I know the opposition teams and fans enjoy the experience also.

The 16's and 18's begin in the middle of September with our Boys teams playing Stirling Knights and the Girls teams playing Panthers BC from Aberdeen all at home.

The Senior Men start their campaign also at home 4 weeks later ,also against the Knights with the Senior Woman facing the Champions of last season Edinburgh University at home also.

The League season will end in the last week-end in March which sees all 6 Fury Division 1 teams face Boroughmuir Blaze on the road in what could be title deciding games.

The Scottish Cup will run through the League season with the Play-Offs in April. The fact we can also schedule games from the start to the end of the season is once again back in place, makes a huge difference in not only promoting our home games, but ensuring a great support. We have already started our pre-season preparation and will be including practices involving real key equipment we now have in place - The Gun, Vertimax, Blaze Pods and S&C equipment.