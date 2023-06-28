Basketball: Falkirk youngsters take part in JrNBA events

The players enjoyed input from seven of Fury's top coaches with a series of games in the second half of the session.

Players from Fury's own U10 and U12 boys and girls’ squads, invited players from the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Sports Development program, Falkirk primary school league teams and Fury's development sessions all took part, with more invites going out for the three sessions still to come and Finals Day when the players will take to the court in their JrNBA team kit.

Submitted

Fury Headcoach John Bunyan led the session with great input from Fury JW U18 Coach Rebecca Lonsdale, Fury CW U16 Coach Kim Hunter and coaches from Fury's under-age program: Abby Reid, Jack Shand, Eve Balloch and Abby Reid with U14 star Will Claydon assisting also in the afternoon event.

The JrNBA is a worldwide basketball program with Fury players Andrew Mellville and Harvey Berry having been selected for previous JrNBA Europe programs.

Twenty two of Fury's players have already taken part in Basketball Scotland's National JrNBA sessions and finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The Fury coaches all agreed that the players at today's event showcased the great talent Falkirk has at under-10 and under-12 aged basketball players!”

Meanwhile, the Sony Centre sponsored club, who partner Falkirk Council Sports Development in delivering basketball sessions throughout the year, have their regular Summer Camps running once again in July and August over the school holidays.

The three day camps are at Grangemouth Complex Sports Complex with a 6-8 year old and a 9-13 year old age groups at both camps.

The camps are for both beginners and those that regularly play the sport with Fury coaches delivering the sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are limited places left for the camps which run from the 11th-13th July and from the 8th-10th August.