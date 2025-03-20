Basketball: Falkirk Fury's under-14 girls lose out to Lions in final
Falkirk won the opening period 10-9, before Lions pulled 23-14 ahead in the middle of the second. But, an eight-point scoring spree by Fury's Ruby Cruickshanks bring it back to 27-22.
Lions, however, then established a nine-point lead going into the break, with Lambert now on four fouls.
With Lambert limited in her play, Ruby Cruickshanks kept Fury close with the game at 14 points’ difference with four minutes left in the third.
Lions then took the scoreline out to 59-32 with one quarter to play.
Fury continued to play hard, holding the game to 60-39 and a 21-point difference with five minutes left.
Giving all his 12 players a taste of the occassion, Fury coach John Bunyan ran all his players in the final minutes with the scoreline going out to 80-43 as Lions continued to press, much to the dissaproval of some pro Manchester Women’s players watching on.
For Fury, the final was the culmination of a week of three tough games that had seen them defeat Blaze and St Mirren to seal their play-off showpiece spot.
Cruickshanks top scored for the Falkirk club with a superb 23 points.
Scarlett Smith chipped in with ten points with Jodie Lambert on six and Katie Corbett four.
Completing Fury's 11-player team were Alexandra Marrs, Charlotte Sneddon, Isabella Mitchell, Sopie Rankin, Freya McQueen, Jorja Simpson and Kennedy Ferguson.
Fury coaching staff were John Bunyan, Javon Daniels and Grace Howarth.
Bunyan told Heraldsport after the final: "Firstly I want to congratulate our girls on the great effort they have put in all season.
"We were not able to replicate the two very close games we gave Lions in the regular season and their eight players were worthy winners.
"I know we have huge potential with this team, the players and we have some exciting games coming up for them before the season closes."
