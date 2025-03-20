Basketball: Falkirk Fury's under-14 girls lose out to Lions in final

Fury's U14 team (Photo: Submitted)

Falkirk Fury under-14 girls saw crucial calls against star player Jodie Lambert hit their side hard late in the second period of their 80-43 Scottish play-off final defeat against Inverness Lions at Playsport Arena East Kilbride last Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk won the opening period 10-9, before Lions pulled 23-14 ahead in the middle of the second. But, an eight-point scoring spree by Fury's Ruby Cruickshanks bring it back to 27-22.

Lions, however, then established a nine-point lead going into the break, with Lambert now on four fouls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Lambert limited in her play, Ruby Cruickshanks kept Fury close with the game at 14 points’ difference with four minutes left in the third.

Lions then took the scoreline out to 59-32 with one quarter to play.

Fury continued to play hard, holding the game to 60-39 and a 21-point difference with five minutes left.

Giving all his 12 players a taste of the occassion, Fury coach John Bunyan ran all his players in the final minutes with the scoreline going out to 80-43 as Lions continued to press, much to the dissaproval of some pro Manchester Women’s players watching on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Fury, the final was the culmination of a week of three tough games that had seen them defeat Blaze and St Mirren to seal their play-off showpiece spot.

Cruickshanks top scored for the Falkirk club with a superb 23 points.

Scarlett Smith chipped in with ten points with Jodie Lambert on six and Katie Corbett four.

Completing Fury's 11-player team were Alexandra Marrs, Charlotte Sneddon, Isabella Mitchell, Sopie Rankin, Freya McQueen, Jorja Simpson and Kennedy Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fury coaching staff were John Bunyan, Javon Daniels and Grace Howarth.

Bunyan told Heraldsport after the final: "Firstly I want to congratulate our girls on the great effort they have put in all season.

"We were not able to replicate the two very close games we gave Lions in the regular season and their eight players were worthy winners.

"I know we have huge potential with this team, the players and we have some exciting games coming up for them before the season closes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.