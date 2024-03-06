Basketball: Falkirk Fury's junior women defeated by Inverness Lions
Despite a spirited opening quarter of 26-18, Fury's eight-player side struggled to cope with a solid Lions outfit.
Without four of their junior age players, this was tough test for coach Rebecca Lonsdale’s team.
Cadette Poppy Duncan had a big game on 17 points personal. Beth Sneddon and Jess Cram shared 18 points, with Rachel Dagger and Eilidh Jack sharing 12.
Daisy Lawson, Leila Gillespie and Isla Jack completed Fury's line-up in the Highlands. It's been a tough season for the Fury JW side with key players out and the minutes mostly being played by the U16 players.