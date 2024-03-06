Basketball: Falkirk Fury's junior women defeated by Inverness Lions

Poppy Duncan was on top form for Fury (Photo: Alex Johnson)

Despite a spirited opening quarter of 26-18, Fury's eight-player side struggled to cope with a solid Lions outfit.

Without four of their junior age players, this was tough test for coach Rebecca Lonsdale’s team.

Cadette Poppy Duncan had a big game on 17 points personal. Beth Sneddon and Jess Cram shared 18 points, with Rachel Dagger and Eilidh Jack sharing 12.