Basketball: Falkirk Fury youngsters lose out in tight SBC league outings

Falkirk Fury’s under-18s lost out by just three points (Photo: Gary Smith)

It was disappointment for Falkirk Fury’s cadet and junior men, as they both suffered tight defeats in their respective SBC Division 1 Championship outings last weekend against West Lothian Wolves, reports John Bunyan.

Both the under-16 and under-18 teams took their game right to the final seconds in what was an exciting weekend for the Sony Centre sponsored club.

The junior men lost out by three points in an 88-85 thriller that had seen Fury down in all quarters until a sensational 31-17 final period saw Fury just lose out by a basket.

Andrew Henderson led Fury with 23 points, with five players in double figure scoring in what was a solid team performance for coach Keith Bunyan's side. Adama Hainey had 17 points, Mario Pizarro on 15 points, Dylan Low on 11 points and Oliver Coffey on ten points.

Liam Bouch chipped in with 8 points with Gavin Black playing solid minutes throughout. The loss puts the juniors down to third spot in the League with a two-two record.

The cadets suffered a five point loss to Wolves which saw coach Ewan Carlow’s side compete from start to finish but just lose out in the final seconds.

Taylan Ertekin led Fury with 25 points in the 74-69 defeat with team-mate Will Claydon also having a strong scoring game with 22 points.

Harrison Gardiner, returning from injury, had a solid game with 10 points personal.

The loss sees them still looking for their first win of the season at zero for four.