Basketball: Falkirk Fury youngsters are kings over touring Manchester teams
Both the under-14 B group and the under-16 cadet men played against their English counterparts, with the matches being played either side of Fury’s SBC Division 1 Championship fixtures.
The matches were both played under the English-based age groups which saw several Fury under-16 players able to play in the under-14 match while several Fury juniors were able to play in the under-16 clash.
The Falkirk club won the under-14 game in the final seconds with a 58-57 scoreline in an exciting match-up. In the under-16 game, there was an entertaining first quarter but Fury eventually pulled clear in the second period taking the game 78-42.
The fixtures were sponsored by RAGA Marketing. Company secretary and Fury table official Valeria Vacca presented the challenge trophies. The matches were officiated by Fury trio Javon Daniels, Cammy Stewart and Callum Alexander.
A Fury spokesperson said: “Zaccerelli provided refreshments to our visiting teams and Fury wish coach Michael Coles and Manchester Kings all the best for 2025.”
U14: Jay Bunyan, Ollie McGuire, Jan Adamski, Jaime Gonzales, Aidan Tran, Cameron Seaton, Quinn Fitzgerald, Ellis McRobbie, Lachlan Lyndsey. Coaches: John Bunyan and Dien Tran.
U16: Taylan Ertekin, Will Claydon, Nathan Cole, Jack Robertson, Arran Robertson, Harrison Gardiner, Darin Barnes, MacKenzie Ferguson. Coaches: John Bunyan and Laura Gonzales.