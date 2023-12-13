Basketball: Falkirk Fury under-16s make it ten from ten in Inverness

​Falkirk Fury women’s under-16 cadettes made it ten wins from ten as they continued their unbeaten start to their league campaign with a 75-68 victory over third-placed Highland Bears over the weekend.

Bethany Snedden in action for Falkirk Fury’s cadettes

Sony Centre sponsored Fury got off to a stunning start with the scoreline at 18-1 for the Falkirk side after just six minutes of play as Kim Hunter’s team looked to wrap up another win.

​Fury finished the opening quarter with a 22-point lead and a scoreline of 29-7, with GB squad player, Rachel Dagger, in unstoppable form, with the ace scoring 13 points in that first quarter, with the equally impressive Kyla Torrance proving too strong for Bears inside with eight points personal.

Daisy Lawson and Beth Sneddon added three’s in what truly was a one-sided opening. The second period saw Fury and Bears struggle to score with a 13-12 scoreline going in the favour of the Inverness side, but still, a 21-point half time lead for Fury saw them well ahead.

Falkirk Fury’s Kyla Torrance scored 16 points personal as the women’s under-16 cadettes made it ten from ten against the Highland Bears in Inverness (Pictures by Gary Smith)

However, the visitors turned the game around in the third period with a 25-15 scoreline to bring the game back in touch as they entered the final period only 11 points behind. Then, in a tense final quarter, Fury held out for seven point win.

Rachel Dagger was the game's top scorer with a whopping 36 points personal, Kyla Torrance had 16 points with Beth Sneddon on ten points. Daisy Lawson hit seven points and Poppy Duncan six points.

This Friday, Fury’s cadette women face Gladiators on the road with a 6pm tip at St Maurice HS Cumbernauld.

Meanwhile, Fury BC have had a tremendous run this season in Scottish Cup competitions being in four of the six major Scottish Cup competitions at the semi-final stage with their senior men, junior men, cadet men and cadette women all at the final four stage - a record only Boroughmuir Blaze can match.

Jessica Cram in action for the under-18s juniors (Photo: Gary Smith)

Fury's junior women did lose out to Inverness Lions 92-54 in their quarter-final. Fury had strong second and third periods of 15-14 and 25-27 but had poor first and final quarters that saw the Lions control the game. Rachel Dagger, and a number of her cadette women team-mates were straight back into action after their Highland Bears game with Dagger top scoring also in the Lions game with 18 points personal.

Junior Edie McBain had a strong game with 16 points playing all 40 minutes. Rebecca Lonsdale’s side can take positives from the second and third periods as they continue to work with a team that boasts 75 per cent cadettes in its line-up.

Fury’s senior women completed the weekend’s action for Fury's top division teams with a 64-29 loss to Gladiators at Grangemouth Sports Complex. The Falkirk side had their best opening quarter of the season leading the Gladiators until the final minute of the period but still in touch at 12-11 behind.

An 18-4 second period saw Fury remain in touch at 15 points down at the half. A 12-8 low scoring third for the Gladiators gave them a 19 point lead going into the final stanza.