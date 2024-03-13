Basketball: Falkirk Fury under-14s pick up win over Dundee Madsons
Both teams, alongside Boroughmuir Blaze and Glasgow Rens, finished in the top four spots of the SBC league table for the regular season, with Fury finishing in top place. While having defeated Madsons comfortably in the league, Fury had to fight until the final whistle to get the win in this one.
Jack Webster was in excellent form for the Falkirk side early on, as the game looked as though it would be a repeat of the regular season match. However, Madsons were proving difficult to stop in their offence next to the basket and the match remained anyone’s game throughout.
Lewis Dickson and Will Claydon scored freely for Fury with Jay Bunyan controlling the game in the point guard spot. Fury won 62-56 with Greg Foussas’ side now meeting Blaze this weekend at Grangemouth SC.