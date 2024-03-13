Basketball: Falkirk Fury under-14s pick up win over Dundee Madsons

Falkirk Fury U14s (Photo: Gary Smith)

Both teams, alongside Boroughmuir Blaze and Glasgow Rens, finished in the top four spots of the SBC league table for the regular season, with Fury finishing in top place. While having defeated Madsons comfortably in the league, Fury had to fight until the final whistle to get the win in this one.

Jack Webster was in excellent form for the Falkirk side early on, as the game looked as though it would be a repeat of the regular season match. However, Madsons were proving difficult to stop in their offence next to the basket and the match remained anyone’s game throughout.

