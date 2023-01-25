Basketball: Falkirk Fury tame Lions as they bounce back with a win

Fury raced into a 30-8 lead in the first quarter and at the half it was 55-26. By the end of the third it was a strong 79-36 scoreline. They finished off strongly with a 17-9 final quarter to end the game at 96-45.

While one of Fury's latest signings, Oscar Baldwin, was unavailable to play on Friday as he was in the Caledonia Gladiators line up against Plymouth Patriots, their other recent addition Murray Hendry was back in the team.

The former Glasgow Rocks player produced some spectacular dunks that had the fans and his team-mates on their feet throughout the game.

Murray Hendry came back into Falkirk Fury's side on Friday night and impressed, grabbing 18 points (Stock photo: Alex Johnson)

Fury ran their bench throughout with all ten players on the scoresheet.

Hendry went on to lead the Falkirk club's scoring with 18 points with forward Adnan Jalil close behind on 16 points.

Also on double digit scoring was Bantu Burroughs on 14 points with Lithuanian Ziggy Dauksas also on 14 points.

Scottish centre Ross Gibson had nine points with American Javon Daniels and Eddy Leginas sharing 16 points between them. Completing the Fury scoring was former Scotland junior Connor Martin and another ex-Rocks player Yves-J Ndongala, with both of them sharing ten points.

Fury head coach John Bunyan told the Falkirk Herald after the match that he believes losing again isn’t an option if they want to win the league title.

He said: “Getting some momentum back was positive for the team going forward with all on the court contributing. We now prepare for some very tough games ahead.

“We are at a point now, where a further loss would more than likely end our slim title hopes. We sit at eight wins and three losses, so there is no room for error.

"Integrating Murray and Oscar into the team has been tough, as they both had to sit out the St Mirren cup tie. Oscar at times needs to make the BBL Gladiator games his priority and that is fair, so it has taken a bit longer for the team to gel.”

