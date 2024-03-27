Basketball: Falkirk Fury set up title showdown against Boroughmuir Blaze after trio of home wins

Falkirk Fury surged to the top of the SBC Senior Men Division 1 Championship table after a home victory over rivals Boroughmuir Blaze rounded off a perfect week (Pictures by Gary Smith)

The Sony Centre sponsored side firstly grabbed a 98-80 win over Renfrew Rocks, with a 86-83 success over City of Edinburgh following that two days later before a sensational five point win (76-71) win over fellow title challengers Boroughmuir Blaze sent the race for top spot to the final matchday.

Not only has Fury's title challenge been a test of ability and consistency, it has also been one of endurance with a gruelling six games played so far in March with a seventh ending the March Madness run when Fury travel to the Crags this weekend in Edinburgh.

Fury currently sit top of the table ahead of Blaze but only on points-per-game. Both teams sit on an 18-2 regular season record and have now shared their league games to date at one apiece, with Blaze taking the clash earlier this season in overtime. For Fury, it is the second time they have beaten their rivals in two months after ousting them out of the Scottish Cup.

Adnan Jalil’s baseline two was crucial in the narrow victory over Blaze (Photo: Gary Smith)

In Fury's first of a treble home game run against Renfrew Rocks, ace Ali Fraser top scored on 32 points while Eddie Leginas grabbed 21 points, Murray Hendry finished on 20 points while Jonny Bunyan hit 11 points.

The following win over Kings saw Fraser again lead the Falkirk side's scoring with 29 points. Hendry followed behind on 22 points with Bunyan on 14 points.

The third and vital game against Blaze saw Fury lead by eight points after the opening quarter, and that lead was then reduced to just one point at the half.

The third period was a crucial for Fury with a 25-13 scoreline heading into the final quarter.

Lithuanian ace Eddy Leginas was on strong scoring form for his team (Photo: Gary Smith)

It then went right down to the wire with Adnan Jalil hitting a big baseline two to give Fury a 73-71 lead with just over a minute remaining.

Bunyan and Fraser then sealed the win in the final minute scoring two and one free throws respectively to take the score to a final 76-71 win.

Former Glasgow Rocks trio Fraser, Bunyan and Hendry again led the scoring with 28,15 and 10 points respectively with Fury's Lithuanian duo of Eddie Leginas and Ziggy Dauksas sharing 16 points.

"We have come through six games with the focus being that we get to game seven at Blaze with the title on the line and we have managed to do that,” Fury’s head coach John Bunyan said.

“It has been a gruelling match schedule with each game presenting its own challenges but the players have risen to the challenge and these results are a result of a real team effort.

"The third quarter against Blaze was key and our strength down the stretch in the fourth quarter got us over the line.

“We now prepare for what is the biggest game of the season on Sunday ready for the battle.

"Our fans have carried us once again to an unbeaten home record, we now need to finish the job on the road, but we are ready for that challenge."