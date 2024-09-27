Basketball: Falkirk Fury senior women win league opener against City of Edinburgh

Falkirk Fury’s senior women captain Shannon Flippard in action previously against table-toppers Edinburgh University (Stock photo: Gary Smith)

Falkirk Fury senior women got their SBC season off to a great start with a 56-50 win at City of Edinburgh in their league opener last Saturday.

In at one of the starting guard spots for Fury was former junior Eve Balloch and, adding aggression on the boards and solid offence and defence was ex-Polish pro player Natalia Kucharczyk. Joining these two in the starting line-up were captain Shannon Flippard, shot blocking Abby Rutter and forward Emily Dagger.

Eve Balloch scored Fury's opening six points and the game stayed at 6-6 for the opening six minutes.

Guard Rachel Penman then edged Fury ahead before Dagger took Falkirk four points clear.

Tied at 12-12 at the end of the first period, Rachel Penman opened the second with a three-point conversion, with the half-time score then favouring the hosts at 28-27.

Rutter took the opening five points of the third to put Fury ahead. Dagger hit another from downtown as Fury moved to a 38-28 lead and an 11-0 run. The end of the third saw the Falkirk side lead 46-35.

However Kats were not done as the Capital side brought the game back to four points with seven minutes remaining.

A big three from Flippard and a great driving basket from Lucy Rafferty were key scores as Fury moved to a closely contested six-point win.

Rutter tope scored for Fury on 10 and had her usual key contribution in terms of shot blocking. Ten of Fury's 11 players got on the scoresheet. The Fury guards saw Rachel Penman on nine with Shannon Flippard and Eve Balloch sharing 16.

Lucy Rafferty finished with seven and Sneddon, Dagger and Poppy Duncan were also in the points. Lauren Bennett completed Fury's line up and coach John Bunyan praised his side.

He said: "Given the changes in our line-up I think the players performed very well. We will continue to look to play up tempo basketball and there is no doubt we have a solid group of players who have really gelled with great chemistry among the team.

We were nine from 30 beyond the arc and we know we can improve on that. Our execution near the basket was poor and we need to also improve our stats at the line.”