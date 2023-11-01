Basketball: Falkirk Fury secure crucial league victory over title rivals St Mirren

Sony Centre ​Falkirk Fury secured a crucial ten-point victory over SBC Senior Men Division 1 title rivals St Mirren last Friday night to surge to the top of the table.

Falkirk Fury ace Murray Hendry scored 15 points in the crucial victory over title rivals St Mirren last Friday in Grangemouth (Photo: Alex Johnson)

Both teams had gone into the match undefeated at a packed Grangemouth Sports Complex – and early on into the tie, Fury went behind in an exciting opening quarter that ended 27-24. However, John Bunyan’s team dug in to edge the second period and create a one-point lead at 54-53 going into the break. Fury then extended that to four points with a 23-20 third quarter and finally in a decisive 15-9 final period, they held the Saints to single digits to defeat their rivals.

Bunyan went with a starting line-up of Bantu Burroughs, Adnan Jalil, Murray Hendry and Lithuanian duo Eddy Leginas and Ziggy Dauksas. Centre Hendry opened the scoring with Leginas adding an early three to give Fury a quick 5-0 start. Saints pulled back as the quarter progressed, eventually taking the lead at 13-12. Saints then took the lead out to eight until a Burroughs two sparked a Fury run to make it 27-24.

The Paisley side held their lead until halfway through the second period when Hendry put Fury in front at 39-38. With the game tied at 52 points apiece, it was Fury forward Jalil who went to the charity stripe to make two from two free throws to ultimately make the half-time scoreline 54-53 to Fury. The third period again saw nothing between the sides with Saints leading 67-66 midway through the third. It was then Fury's US star Daniels who sparked a Fury run with a long three that put the Falkirk side ahead.

Going into the final period at 77-73, Fury upped their defensive game, holding Saints to just nine points in the final quarter to secure the victory.

"There is no doubt that game ranks as one of the best contests we have had at GSC,” Bunyan beamed. “The standard of execution was high from both sides and the quality of play certainly showed that the league can provide real quality basketball.

"I know the fans enjoyed it and our players certainly enjoyed not just the result but being part of such a great atmosphere. We now have two games back to back this weekend and we will look to build on our league position when we face Dunfermline Reign on the road on Saturday. On Friday we have our opening Scottish Cup game against Aberdeen University at home.”