Basketball: Falkirk Fury reign own on Dunfermline to secure another crucial SBC league victory

19-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. GRANGEMOUTH. Grangemouth Sports Complex. Sony Centre Fury SM v Glasgow University GSC. Jonny Bunyan returns to Falkirk Fury.

Former Caledonia Gladiators star Jonny Bunyan continued to pour on the points against the Fifers, having scored 33 points in the recent Scottish Cup final between the sides. Bunyan hit a game high 26 points in this league clash to keep his team in title contention.

The Sony Centre sponsored side came into this one without Murray Hendry but they did have Ali Fraser back and firing after he missed out on that cup final victory – and he grabbed 21 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fury just edged the opening period in a low scoring 15-14 quarter but really found their form with a 23-13 second stanza to lead by 11 points at the half.

It was the third period that decided the game with Bunyan taking the lead out to 14 points with a long range three and a run that saw Fraser dominate inside and the up tempo play of Eddie Leginas, Adnan Jalil and Finlay Hendry push the game out of the home side’s hands to 73-44 going into the final quarter.

Club ace Bunyan and youngster Hendry had strong games from three-point land with Bunyan on five and Hendry hitting three triples. Finlay finished on 13 points with Lithuanian Leginas in great form with 16 points personal. Adnan Jalil completed Fury's double digit scorers with ten points.

“We know Reign are capable of putting up big numbers and our focus on the defensive end was really key to getting the win,” Fury head coach John Bunyan said. “Jonny once again was in excellent form against Reign with Ali allowing us that perimeter freedom as he is so dominant inside the paint and always merits more than one defender guarding him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The third quarter saw us play some of our best basketball of the season with Finlay Hendry really adding to four regular starters. He is athletic and enables us to not just play solid half court basketball but excellent fast break offence.

"That was game one in a run of seven in three weeks and we now have a couple of road games in and around Glasgow before a three-game home spell in five days in a build-up to our final game of the season against our title rivals Blaze.”