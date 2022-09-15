Basketball: Falkirk Fury ready to reign again ahead of new campaign kick-off

Both kick-off their Scottish Championship campaigns this Saturday against Dunfermline Reign at Grangemouth sports complex with 10am and noon starts.

The Sony Centre sponsored side will have eight teams contesting in the top divisions across the age groups in Scotland at U14, U16, U18 and senior level, with both men’s and women’s teams competing.

They’ll also run two second level senior squads, an under-12s women’s squad and men’s squads up from under 10s to under 18s.

Bantu Burroughs in action for Fury against Stirling Knights last year (Stock picture: Michael Gillen)

The club also have a ‘get in/back into’ taster basketball squad to entice those interested in playing the sport.

Fury men’s senior side won their 14th national title when they won the Scottish Cup last season, which was their 33rd national title in the club's thirty year history.

They get their season underway on Sunday, 9 October, away to Renfrew Rocks in the first round of their Scottish Cup title defence.

Fury had a record 24 players representing Scotland in under age teams over the course of last season, and head coach John Bunyan is hoping for more of the same this time around.

“To have 14 teams representing the Falkirk area in top level basketball is first and foremost a pathway for youngsters who want to get into the game. We have had record numbers in our JrNBA youth sides, sports development and camps over the past season and that is reflected in already record numbers in our younger age group teams.

“Because we are playing at the highest level in Scotland, competition for places is tough in our squads, but we try to ensure we have additional development teams to ensure as many people can play this great sport as possible.

“We will be additionally live streaming, not just our Senior Men's games, but across as many age groups as possible.

This will be the first season that we will be in our fantastic new kit that shows the iconic Kelpies and we have to thank Kappa and RJM Sports for making this possible across all our teams.

We are once again grateful to Dean Serafini from Sony Centre, Falkirk to be our main sponsor and Beecopy to be continuing with our promotion work.