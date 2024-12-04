Basketball: Falkirk Fury men's U18s secure spot in Scottish Cup final

Falkirk Fury ace Adama Hainey top scored for the junior men as they sealed a spot in the Scottish Cup final over the weekend (Photo: Gary Smith)

Falkirk Fury’s junior men sealed their spot in this season’s SBC Scottish Cup final after a 72-59 win over Boroughmuir Blaze last weekend.

The defending champions, Keith Bunyan’s U18 side will now play in the final in February against St Mirren, who put out Stirling Knights in the other final four showdown by three points.

Fury had a tough game against Blaze and it was only until the final period that the Sony Centre sponsored side pushed ahead down the stretch to take the win.

A 16-14 opening period for Fury saw Liam Bouch in outstanding form for his side with six points personal. Adama Hainey with the first of his four triples at the end of the first period then gave Fury the opening quarter lead by 16-14.

The second stanza saw the visitors edge Fury in a low scoring 13-10 scoreline for a one-point half-time lead at 27-26.

The third quarter went for the capital club with a 26-19 scoreline and an eight-point lead going into the final period.

And that was when Fury came to life, producing their best basketball of the game as Andrew Henderson brought Fury level after hitting four consecutive two-point plays.

Captain Dylan Low added a further two points, and when Oliver Coffey made back-to-back baskets, Blaze were forced into a timeout with Fury having gone on a 14-0 run.

Out of the timeout, Fury continued on their run with Hainey adding two more points while Mario Pizarro hit a long range three for an incredible 19-0 run before Blaze finally put points on the board.

Full credit also to Fury's defence that saw Blaze turn the ball over and be completely outrebounded.

As Blaze tried to come back into the game in the final minutes it was Hainey from the free throw line and Pizarro from downtown who sealed the win for coach Keith Bunyan's side and a spot in the cup final.

This was a great team win with Coffey, Pizaro and Bouch doing an outstanding job on the boards which was key.

The top scorer for Fury was point guard Adama Hainey with 18 points personal.

Also on double digit scoring was Andrew Henderson on 14, Dylan Low on 13, Mario Pizarro on 11 and Liam Bouch on 10 with Oliver Coffey chipping in with six points.

Fury now face Blaze again this weekend on Saturday at 2pm at Grangemouth SC and spectators are welcome to watch the SBC Division 1 Championship clash with Fury sitting second while Blaze are just behind in fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Falkirk Fury’s cadet side exited the Scottish Cup after a 80-52 road loss to favourites St Mirren.

The Paisley side are undefeated this season and it was always going to be a big ask for Fury's young under-16 team to pull off a semi-final upset.

Despite three solid quarters in periods two, three and four it was the opening stanza that saw the Falkirk club's chances go as they went 30-13 behind.

Strong 22-19, 19-14 and 9-6 quarters followed but were not enough to make any impression on a strong Saints side.

Taylan Ertekin top scored for coach Ewan Carlow's side with 19 points personal while Nathan Cole hit 13 points with Will Claydon on 10 points.

The U16s also face Blaze this weekend at GSC.