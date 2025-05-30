Basketball: Falkirk Fury four ready for Scotland duty at Four Nations

Four of the ten Falkirk Fury stars selected for Scotland duty this summer are preparing for upcoming ‘Battle of Britain’ fixtures.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sony Centre sponsored club’s trio of Jan Adamski, Jay Bunyan and Will Claydon are in the Scots’ under-15 men’s team with Fury ace Tia Quinn included in the women’s under-15 side.

Both four nations competitions – against England, Wales and Ireland – are being held at the National Performance Centre in Manchester and get underway on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quinn will be first in action on Saturday when her team plays Wales. The boys will then also face the Welsh with England up next for both squads in the evening. On Sunday the Scots’ teams complete their programmes with fixtures against Ireland.

Men’s trio Jan Adamski, Jay Bunyan and Will Claydon (Photo: Falkirk Fury)

All four players turned out for Fury's under-16 teams throughout the club’s successful 2024/25 season. They have all been part of Fury’s coaching programme, Basketball Scotland’s regional academy meets and Caledonia Gladiators’ performance sessions.

"To represent your country is always a target of every player and Jay, Jan, Will and Tia join the hundreds of Fury players who have played before them and played for Scotland over our 30-plus year history,” Fury head coach John Bunyan said.

"The pathway for most of our players starts in primary school at sports development sessions or by attending camps.

"As a club we then provide a great pathway for players to be the best they can be. All at Fury will be supporting the four players and their team-mates as they look for international success.​”