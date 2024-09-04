Basketball: Falkirk Fury five to make their mark on the global stage

Ex-Falkirk Fury ace, Fraser Malcolm, will be looking to have another strong season with Scotland’s pro-basketball side Caledonia Gladiators heading into the new campaign (Photo: British Basketball League)

As Sony Centre Falkirk Fury’s senior men’s stars prepare to return for their SBC Division 1 Championship title defence – the trophy-laden club can also look further afield to see five Fury faces make an impact on the big stage.

American coach Erik Olsen has moved from Vietnam where he coached pro-side Ho Chi Minh City to manage in China. Olsen played in Fury's 2010 senior men’s Scottish Cup winning side. Since then, Erik has coached all over the world having spells with the Scottish national team, the Glasgow Rocks and coaching in Iceland, Germany, Australia and now China.

Former Fury junior Fraser Malcolm will continue his pro-career with the Caledonia Gladiators. The 27-year-old Scotland international has signed a three-year contract ahead of the new UK Super League season - and he has already been in action with pre-season. Malcolm was rated one of the best GB players in the pro-British league last season. The East Kilbride-based Gladiators have two further pre-season games against Sheffield Sharks before travelling to Turkey for their Champions League qualifier against CMS Oradea.

Another ex-junior Fury ace, Danni McNamara, who moved from the Falkirk side to take up a scholarship with top English side Sheffield Hatters is moving to the States after earning a scholarship to play college basketball. The talented forward will play in Missouri.

Spaniard Maria Mongomo will continue her pro-basketball career in Switzerland this season with Elfic Fribourg. Mongomo, whose mum comes from Falkirk, coached with Fury for the past four months. Guard Mongomo played for Spain's youth-level national teams. Her Swiss side face Scotalnd's pro-women’s side - Caledonia Gladiators - in European competition this season.

Finally, Fury fans will be disappointed but pleased for fans’ favourite - 6ft 10in Murray Hendry - who has signed for ambitious Irish Division One outfit Malahide.

It is a big loss to the Falkirk side, but is a return to pro-basketball for treble-winning Hendry, after previously having a spell with the Glasgow Rocks in the BBL. Murray is a two-time BBL Slam Dunk champion winning one while playing for the Falkirk side.

Fury’s head coach John Bunyan wished all five the best of luck this new campaign.