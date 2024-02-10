Basketball: Falkirk Fury family all set for three cup finals

First time around: Falkirk Fury coaching family trio John Bunyan, Keith Bunyan and Kim Bunyan all led their respective teams in cup finals back in 2017 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The remarkable achievement has come about as a result of John leading Fury’s senior men's team to a great semi-final win over holders Boroughmuir Blaze to set up a showpiece contest against Dunfermline Reign, the team they defeated in the Scottish Cup final two seasons ago.

And Keith will lead his junior men's team against Ayr Storm in their Scottish Cup final, having last season steered the Fury JM to the Play-Off title.

Part three of the family assault on national basketball crowns will be made by Kim Hunter, who is also no stranger to winning cup finals.

She will look to lead her U16 cadette women’s squad to a Scottish Cup trophy victory over their opponents Boroughmuir Blaze, having just missed out in last year's final.

Between them, the family trio have coached Fury teams to over 30 national basketball titles over the past three decades, with Keith, Kim and brother Jonny also playing in multiple title winning Fury sides.

John commentated to Heraldsport that the key to Fury's title success has not only been his family's commitment to basketball in Falkirk, but the fact that there have been so many great coaches who have worked with Fury's teams over their 30 plus years in Scottish basketball.

He said: "Keith, Kim and I go into the finals all with great assistant coaches who are as key as we are to the success of the teams.

"We all had tough semi-finals to get through to the games at the weekend and we know our teams will have to be at their best to bring some more silverware to the club.

"To have teams in four of the six finals this weekend is the most of any club in Scotland and is a great reflection on the players in these teams.