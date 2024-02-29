Basketball: Falkirk Fury face St Mirren in crucial showdown as SBC Division 1 title race heats up

Lithuanian ace Eddie Leginas will be one of Falkirk Fury’s key men tomorrow night when the senior men take on St Mirren in a crucial league outing in Grangemouth (Photo: Alex Johnson)

The game tips at 7.45pm and a capacity crowd is expected to see two sides who never fail to produce an exciting and spectacular game of basketball.

Falkirk side Fury took home the first piece of silverware of the season, winning the SBC Scottish Cup against Dunfermline Reign (79-67 win) earlier this month, and they have since kept their hopes of winning the title intact thanks to a comfortable win over Stirling Knights last time out.

Meanwhile, Saints recently went down to Edinburgh Kings, and that result sent the the Paisley side into third place in the table with a 12-4 record, whereas Fury sit in second spot with an impressive 11-2 record.

Boroughmuir Blaze still lead at the top of the table in what is a congested top three with each team rightfully thinking they are still in with a shout of glory come the end of the season.

Fury and Saints have met twice already this season with a ten-point home win for Fury while the Paisley outfit secured a two-point victory at home.

Key to the outcome of Friday's game will be the battle of the point guards – with Fury's former BBL star Jonny Bunyan and Lithuanian Eddie Leginas both pitched up against Saints’ Fergus Harte and Chris Barron.

Bunyan, who recently rejoined home club Fury, has not played against Saints this season and while Fury were short in the guard spot in their loss to Saints, they will again have a big inside presence on the court with two of their other former BBL stars - Murray Hendry and Ali Fraser – in their line-up tomorrow night.

Hendry poured in 29 points in that 74-72 loss earlier this season while team-mate Fraser will provide Fury with power in the paint.