Basketball: Falkirk Fury face defining SBC title weekend with Boroughmuir Blaze rivalry key

Fury’s under-18 junior men picked up a win over Ayr Storm over the weekend to stay in title contention, with the side now needing a favour plus win versus Blaze (Photo: Gary Smith)

Sony Centre sponsored Fury and Blaze are locked at the top of the senior men and under-16 cadette woman tables with identical records with one game to be played – and that is against each other.

Both senior men’s teams sit at the top with 18 wins and two losses while the club’s respective cadette women's teams sit with equally stunning records of 19 wins and one loss for the season - against each other.

In the under-16 cadet men's league race, Fury have come from behind with an excellent run of recent wins and with now only one game remaining, they are the team with the best record on 15 wins and five losses - their nearest challengers are on six and one of them is Blaze, who are their opponents this weekend.

Fury have to win to take the title, while a loss opens the door for three other different teams, including Blaze, and with everyone then sitting on six defeats - the calculators could definitely be out!

In the under-18 junior men's title race, again the Falkirk club’s side has produced a sensational series of recent wins, including over the team who could well end up taking the title - Stirling Knights.

With one game to go for the three teams still in contention, a loss by Knights will see Fury, should they beat Blaze, take the title, but if Knights and Fury lose, Blaze will be involved in a three way tie and again the calculators will be out to work out the winners.

For Fury this is going to be an exciting but tense weekend ahead with four top tier titles on the line – all against a club who are also in contention in all four championships.

You could not write such a finish for two clubs who continue to produce year after year, both bringing through incredibly talented teams across all age groups.