Basketball: Falkirk Fury duo earn spot at coveted Scotland camp in Spain

Rachel Dagger (Photo: Gary Smith)

The under-16 pair will travel to Girona, Spain for a prestigious two-week training camp in June. They will train with a host of top division sides and play on the Spanish 3v3 circuit.

Spain produces some of the top basketball players worldwide and the sessions for the Fury duo will give them an insight into basketball coaching and competition at the highest level.

