Basketball: Falkirk Fury cadet teams both out to seal SBC league glory

Rachel Dagger (Photo: Gary Smith)

Both the Falkirk club’s U16 sides will see their last game of the season decide if they are league champions.

Fury and rivals Boroughmuir Blaze sit on 19 wins and only one loss for the season - which came against each other.

Fury made it to 19 wins with a convincing victory over St Mirren at the weekend in a 68-31 win at Grangemouth SC.

Fury led 26-7 after the opening quarter to all-but seal the game. Running their bench over the final three quarters, Fury still held the Paisley side to a mere six and four points in the second half quarters.

With Fury's starters all playing less than half the game, Rachel Dagger top scored on 15 points with Leila Gillespie and Poppy Duncan sharing 26 points.

Fury’s cadet men also put themselves into a title winning position after making an almost 30-point turnaround from their last game against West Lothian Wolves to win by 13 points in a 77-64 win.

Andrew Henderson was in great form with 20 points personal. Oliver Coffey hit 16 points with Adama Hainey on 15 points and Gavin Black on 13 points.

Four days later, the Fury cadets then defeated Ayr Storm with a 73-48 scoreline.

A 21-8 opening period set the tone, with Gavin Black leading the team on 18 points, Taylan Ertekin on 12 points and Hainey on 11 points.