Basketball: Falkirk Fury are reigned over by SBC league leaders

Falkirk Fury ace Jonny Bunyan in action (Photo: Gary Smith)

Falkirk Fury’s senior men suffered a rare home loss last Friday in the SBC Division 1 Championship.

Dunfermline Reign went into the game against title-holders Fury undefeated and top of the table. And they sealed an 81-68 win in a tightly-fought contest.

The Sony Centre sponsored Fury side started strongly going into an 8-0 lead on the back of some solid offence and defensive plays.

Adnan Jalil and Ziggy Dauksas had four points apiece, benefiting from Reign's focus on Fury's centre Ali Fraser. Fury were still ahead at 14-13 with four minutes left in the opening quarter but it was Reign who finished the period the strongest going 21-16 ahead.

Despite some strong offensive play and excellent rebounding from Jalil and Jonny Bunyan, it was Reign who had the better of the second stanza pushing the scoreline to 42-31 at the half.

Fury were now up against it with former Glasgow Rocks player Bantu Burroughs confirmed as unable to return to the game after an injury in the opening minutes.

The third quarter started with Reign maintaining around a 10-point gap but the visitors were forced into a timeout as Fury brought the game back to six after an Ali Fraser two-point play with still seven to play in the third quarter.

That gap was reduced to just four after Jonny Bunyan converted two free throws after another hard foul on him as he went to the basket. Fraser then reduced the game to three from the line as the third period came to a close.

However with 17 seconds of the third remaining, Reign had pulled clear again to double digits at 11 points - a Bunyan three then saw the gap close to eight as the teams entered the final quarter.

Roared on by a packed Fury crowd, the hosts got off to a poor start in the fourth and with seven minutes to play the gap had gone to 15 points. Fury were not finished as Fraser hit a long three, and Bunyan found his way to the charity stripe again, converting both. Lithuanian Ziggy Dauksas scored a great two-point play for a 7-0 run and the game back at eight with a 69-61 scoreline.

An inevitable timeout from Reign saw them hit back with a three with now under four minutes to play and that saw Reign stay ahead and take the win by 13 at 81-68.

For Fury, Ali Fraser led the scoring with 19 points (nine assists and nine rebounds) just shy of a triple double, despite spending the night being defended tightly. Adnan Jalil played 39 minutes with a fantastic double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jonny Bunyan played the 40 minutes with 16 points and seven assists. Ziggy Dauksas had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Despite the defeat Fury remain second and will look for immediate revenge as they face Reign again this Friday night at Grangemouth SC in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup. Fury are holders.

The tie tips off at 7.50pm with spectator admission at 7.30pm.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “We will look at the game footage, make what adjustments we can for Friday's cup quarter-final. We allowed Reign 11 threes and too much penetration to the basket. We know to progress, we will have to play much better and I know that will be every player’s intention.”