Basketball: Falkirk Fury and Inverness Lions locked in battle at the top of table

Falkirk Fury’s under-14 girls' Ruby Cruickshanks (Photo: Gary Smith)

Falkirk Fury under-14 girls travelled to Inverness last weekend and despite a 51-45 loss, they stay firmly in the Scottish Division 1 U14 Girls Championship title race.

Both teams went into the game undefeated with Fury top at 5-0 and Lions second at 4-0.

The Falkirk side took an early lead but the hosts battled back to lead 18-12 at the end of the first. Fury reduced that six-point lead to three with four minutes to play in the second at 24-21, but an 8-2 run from Lions saw the half-time score move to 32-23 in their favour.

It was 40-31 heading into the final stanza, with back-to-back baskets by top scorer Scarlett Smith not enough for Fury.

Smith top scored for Fury on 20 points with Jodie Lambert on seven points and Fury guards Ruby Cruickshanks and Katie Corbett both on six.

Ali Marrs, Fury's other starter, had her best performance of the season as did guard Charlotte Sneddon playing 16 minutes. U12 star Isabella Mitchell came off the bench with four points. Sophie Rankin completed Fury's lineup.

Fury U14 girls coach John Bunyan paid tribute to his team and thanked assistant coaches Javon Daniels and Grace Howarth, adding: "Lions are a talented team who went into our game with an 89.2 pts per game record and a 29.4 pts against set of stats. We broke that on both levels and we 100% can improve on our performance today.”

Fury's under-14 boys took a 64-59 Scottish Division 1 win over Stirling Knights.

Knights took the opening quarter 17-7 before Falkirk came back with a positive 15-11 second period score to make it a six-point game at the half.

The third saw coach Greg Foussas’ team play their best basketball with a huge 34-15 period to take Fury 13 points clear going into the final stanza.

Fury had to hold their nerve with Knights making a run down the stretch but they couldn’t close the gap.

For Fury this solid team effort took the side to fourth in the Scottish Division 1 U14 Boys Championship with a season 3-3 record. Aiden Tran and Jaime Gonzales top scored for Fury sharing 32 points with Callum Butterfield on 11. Quinn Fitzgerald and Cameron Seaton chipped in with nine and seven points respectively.