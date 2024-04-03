Basketball: Falkirk Fury and Boroughmuir Blaze lock horns in historic finale weekend

Andrew Henderson (Photo: Gary Smith)

For the Falkirk club winning the two title games that had come down to either Fury or Blaze was huge. Fury took both the senior men's title and the U16 cadette women’s titles on Blaze's home court.

In the other age groups of top Scottish basketball, Fury had to win their game over Blaze to take the U16 cadet men’s league title but they just fell short in a tense close game that was decided in overtime. The overtime period saw Blaze initially take the lead before a three from Andrew Henderson gave Fury a 65-64 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it was Blaze that got the final three points for a 67-65 win and deny Fury a third national league title. Henderson was top scorer for Fury who finished third in the end after a crazy final day. Adama Hainey and Oliver Coffey both grabbed 17 points.

The battle for the U18 junior men's league title also came down to the final day with Fury needing to defeat Blaze to maintain their chance to do a cup and league double.

While Keith Bunyan's side got the win over Blaze by 67-58 and finish joint-top with Knights, it was the Stirling side who took the title on a head to head between the sides games with each other.

The nine point win over Blaze relegated the capital side to third behind Fury. Ukrainian Daniel Velykyy led the Falkirk side with 18 points personal, captain Jack Shand finished with 15 points with Alex Low completing the double digit scorers on 13 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the other two games over the weekend at the Crags Sports Complex between the clubs, Blaze took both games at senior women and at junior women, edging out Fury.

In a very close senior game, Fury led the opening quarter but the capital side took ended up four winners with a 59-55 scoreline. Ailie Gardiner was the Falkirk teams top scorer on 13 points with Abby Rutter on 11 points. Sophie Cram and Shannon Flippard chipped in with seven points apiece.