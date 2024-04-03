Basketball: Falkirk Fury and Boroughmuir Blaze lock horns in historic finale weekend
For the Falkirk club winning the two title games that had come down to either Fury or Blaze was huge. Fury took both the senior men's title and the U16 cadette women’s titles on Blaze's home court.
In the other age groups of top Scottish basketball, Fury had to win their game over Blaze to take the U16 cadet men’s league title but they just fell short in a tense close game that was decided in overtime. The overtime period saw Blaze initially take the lead before a three from Andrew Henderson gave Fury a 65-64 lead.
But it was Blaze that got the final three points for a 67-65 win and deny Fury a third national league title. Henderson was top scorer for Fury who finished third in the end after a crazy final day. Adama Hainey and Oliver Coffey both grabbed 17 points.
The battle for the U18 junior men's league title also came down to the final day with Fury needing to defeat Blaze to maintain their chance to do a cup and league double.
While Keith Bunyan's side got the win over Blaze by 67-58 and finish joint-top with Knights, it was the Stirling side who took the title on a head to head between the sides games with each other.
The nine point win over Blaze relegated the capital side to third behind Fury. Ukrainian Daniel Velykyy led the Falkirk side with 18 points personal, captain Jack Shand finished with 15 points with Alex Low completing the double digit scorers on 13 points.
In the other two games over the weekend at the Crags Sports Complex between the clubs, Blaze took both games at senior women and at junior women, edging out Fury.
In a very close senior game, Fury led the opening quarter but the capital side took ended up four winners with a 59-55 scoreline. Ailie Gardiner was the Falkirk teams top scorer on 13 points with Abby Rutter on 11 points. Sophie Cram and Shannon Flippard chipped in with seven points apiece.
The U18 junior women's game saw a 68-46 scoreline for the home side with Scotland junior Edie McBain leading the Sony Centre sponsored Fury team with 15 points and Beth Sneddon fresh from winning the league title with her U16 team also on double digit scoring with 12 points for Rebecca Lonsdale's side.