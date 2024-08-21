Basketball: Falkirk Fury ace Taylan Ertekin handed Scotland call

Falkirk Fury star Taylan Ertekin (Photo: Basketball Scotland)

Falkirk Fury ace Taylan Ertekin has earned a spot in an elite group of eight Scottish basketballers chosen to represent their country at an upcoming tournament.

Ertekin, 16, who is a pupil at Larbert High, will represent the Falkirk club – who won a clean sweep of top honours last season at senior men’s levels while also enjoying great success across the board – at the UK School Games.

The format for the event, which is being held at Loughborough University in England, is 3 v 3 and Ertekin will make up the four boys’ squad while the four girls also battle for glory.

Falkirk Fury’s head coach John Bunyan said: “This is a great opportunity for Taylan to develop his basketball on the international stage again, having already spent the early part of his summer away in Spain at a special training camp with Scotland."