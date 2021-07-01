Ballot opens for 150th Open Championship tickets

Open winner Zach Johnson takes the acclaim of the St Andrews crowd in 2015. Pic by Michael Gillen

The major would have attracted golf fans in their droves anyway but, with organisers, the R&A, also celebrating its 150th running, it was decided to open a ballot as the fairest way to accommodate the extra demand for tickets.

Taking place from July 10-17 next year in the town, the tournament is set to be a true celebration of golf and the long history of golf’s original championship, as well as the many great champions who have lifted the iconic claret jug.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “We are looking forward to a very special occasion in golf next year with the 150th Open being played at the birthplace of the game in St Andrews

"We will be celebrating one of the most prestigious and renowned events in the sporting calendar and will be welcoming some of its greatest champions past and present.

“The ticket ballot gives as many fans as possible the chance to be part of this fantastic championship and make it an occasion to remember.”

The ticket ballot will run until Monday, October 4 and will give fans plenty of time to register their interest.

A balance of allocations will ensure fans from near and far will be able to attend the celebrations in St Andrews next summer.

Fans will find out the results of the ticket ballot by the end of November.

The ticket ballot is available exclusively to members of the one club, the free-to-join membership programme.

Members who have already registered their interest for the ballot can now apply for tickets.

Fans can still sign up at any time via www.TheOpen.com and apply.

Of course, 2020 should have been the year St Andrews celebrated the 150th running but last year’s event, scheduled to be held Royal St George's Golf Club, had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That tournament will now be held at the Kent course this year, teeing off on July 15.