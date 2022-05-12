Away league win for Linlithgow Cricket Club

Linlithgow Cricket Club squad for 2022 season (Pic by Stuart Vance)

Linlithgow’s stand in skipper Gregor Thomson won the toss and elected to bat first on an interesting wicket which offered a bit of interest for batsmen and bowlers.

The pitch turned out to be a shocker and the visitor’s batsmen struggled to get going. Four batsmen made it into double figures as Linlithgow were dismissed for exactly 100 in 23 overs.

Ahammed was supported for a time by wicket keeper Rory Saunders who made a bright and breezy 21 runs.

At the tea interval the home side were in buoyant spirits as surely some of them felt the job was done.

Linlithgow skipper Gregor Thomson had other ideas as he set about ripping through the Marchmont top order.

Marchmont slipped to the loss of five wickets for just nine runs from the opening few overs of the innings.

Thomson along with Clinton Dixon were relentless in keeping the pressure firmly on and in the end Marchmont crumbled and were bowled all out for just 40 runs in 22 overs.

Thomson finished with superb figures of eight overs, five wickets for 12 runs. Clinton Dixon was 10 overs, two wickets for 14 runs. Linlithgow collected the full 20 points with Marchmont taking five bonus points from the fixture.

This Saturday Linlithgow face Edinburgh Accies at Boghall in a 12 o’clock start.

Meanwhile, Linlithgow 2s took on Carlton 4s at Boghall. Carlton won the toss and elected to bat. Carlton were all out for 133.

David Burns was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 11 runs.

Linlithgow 2s chased down the total and won the match for the loss of just four wickets in reply.

Kevin Stump top scored with 33 runs, while Andrew Raven made 31.