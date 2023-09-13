News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Avonbridge equestrian ace has eyes set on the top after Badminton Horse Trials 2024 qualification

An ambitious Avonbridge horse rider is aiming to work her way up the equestrian eventing ranks after qualifying for next year’s Badminton Horse Trials.
By Ben Kearney
Published 13th Sep 2023, 22:59 BST- 2 min read
Avonbridge teen Katie Aitchison, 20, has qualified for next year’s Badminton Horse Trials (Photo: Submitted)Avonbridge teen Katie Aitchison, 20, has qualified for next year’s Badminton Horse Trials (Photo: Submitted)
Avonbridge teen Katie Aitchison, 20, has qualified for next year’s Badminton Horse Trials (Photo: Submitted)

Katie Aitchison, 20, will take part in the grassroots championship at the holy grail of British eventing after a whirlwind year – which has seen her quit school to follow her dreams of becoming a five-star winner.

The South Gloucestershire-based event is “pinnacle” of the three-day eventing year, according to proud mum Julie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Three-day eventing is what she wants to pursue,” she explained. “She gave up school to follow her dream and she is in a lucky position in terms of funding so she hasn’t had to worry about that side of it. So far this year, she has qualified for everything she has taken part in.

Avonbridge teen Katie Aitchison, 20, has qualified for next year’s Badminton Horse Trials (Photo: Submitted)Avonbridge teen Katie Aitchison, 20, has qualified for next year’s Badminton Horse Trials (Photo: Submitted)
Avonbridge teen Katie Aitchison, 20, has qualified for next year’s Badminton Horse Trials (Photo: Submitted)
Most Popular

“She has Badminton coming up next year and that is the pinnacle of the sporting year really and the British in general are at the top of the game in the European scene so it is a real achievement to get there.

“It has only been a year since Katie went full-time and she has already qualified for this which is amazing and we are so proud of her. Of course it is only at grassroots level at the moment and not five-star level, but that is what to aim for.

“Hardly any folk qualify for the grassroots championship each year so she is already at the top of her game for her current level and the fact she will be representing Scotland is just fantastic.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having recently collected her new horse, nine-year old Wynston, Katie is already well underway in her planning for next year. The teen has big ambitions when it comes to the sport she lives for.

“It is just my daily routine now,” she said. “I am used to what I am doing and I love it. I am really looking forward to Badminton. The five-star level is a wee while away the moment to be involved even just in the grassroots is amazing.

“I have a new horse and the plan is to also do Young Riders next year so I have a lot to look forward to for sure. The goal is to get to that three/four star level with him. I know how much effort and training I will need to put in to reach that but I am so prepared to do that.

“In the future, I would love to be able to produce horses and buy and sell them. I have big ambitions.”

Related topics:BadmintonScotland