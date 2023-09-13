Avonbridge equestrian ace has eyes set on the top after Badminton Horse Trials 2024 qualification

Avonbridge teen Katie Aitchison, 20, has qualified for next year’s Badminton Horse Trials (Photo: Submitted)

Katie Aitchison, 20, will take part in the grassroots championship at the holy grail of British eventing after a whirlwind year – which has seen her quit school to follow her dreams of becoming a five-star winner.

The South Gloucestershire-based event is “pinnacle” of the three-day eventing year, according to proud mum Julie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Three-day eventing is what she wants to pursue,” she explained. “She gave up school to follow her dream and she is in a lucky position in terms of funding so she hasn’t had to worry about that side of it. So far this year, she has qualified for everything she has taken part in.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avonbridge teen Katie Aitchison, 20, has qualified for next year’s Badminton Horse Trials (Photo: Submitted)

“She has Badminton coming up next year and that is the pinnacle of the sporting year really and the British in general are at the top of the game in the European scene so it is a real achievement to get there.

“It has only been a year since Katie went full-time and she has already qualified for this which is amazing and we are so proud of her. Of course it is only at grassroots level at the moment and not five-star level, but that is what to aim for.

“Hardly any folk qualify for the grassroots championship each year so she is already at the top of her game for her current level and the fact she will be representing Scotland is just fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having recently collected her new horse, nine-year old Wynston, Katie is already well underway in her planning for next year. The teen has big ambitions when it comes to the sport she lives for.

“It is just my daily routine now,” she said. “I am used to what I am doing and I love it. I am really looking forward to Badminton. The five-star level is a wee while away the moment to be involved even just in the grassroots is amazing.

“I have a new horse and the plan is to also do Young Riders next year so I have a lot to look forward to for sure. The goal is to get to that three/four star level with him. I know how much effort and training I will need to put in to reach that but I am so prepared to do that.