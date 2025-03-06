Athletics: Seventh heaven for Falkirk Victoria Harriers at 4J Age Groups
Under-15 star Callan Campbell had a fantastic day on the Saturday, picking up not one but two gold medals. Firstly for the 60m hurdles which he did in 9.22 seconds, winning by five-hundredths of a second. His second win was the 200m, crossing the line in 24.22 seconds.
Victoria Anestik (U20) jumped to gold glory in the long jump for her best 5.64m. Anestik went on to win a bronze medal for her 10.73m shot put throw.
Ben Upfold picked up a well deserved silver medal for the U15 boys’ 1500m race, completing the distance in a speedy 4:28.44.
Team-mate Thomas Mitchell just missed out on medal after an extremely close fought battle against Evan Tyler from Giffnock North to finish in fourth place in 4:29.87.
Alexander Millar also just missed out on a medal in the U15 boys 60m sprint, finishing in fourth place in 7.73 seconds in an extremely close race.
There was a bronze medal for Aine McAtarsney in the U15 girls 300m race, with McAtarsney crossing the line in 44.11.
Finally, Lucy Boules won bronze for her 1.57m U20 women’s high jump.
This weekend it’s the turn of the U17s and seniors.